Devon Witherspoon goes to bait for embattled Seattle Seahawks teammate
This 2025 NFL Season is huge for the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) as they are at the front of the race for the NFC West Divisional title. Most of the Seahawks players are having stellar seasons as they look to help the team go on a Super Bowl title run while achieving a personal goal.
There is a lot on the line for fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen, who is playing in the final year of his rookie deal. Woolen had a solid preseason training camp but had a couple of rough performances in some of the first games of the season. After some coaching and keeping him out of the NFL Trade block, Woolen is playing his best ball since his stellar rookie season.
There have been rumors and outside reports that Woolen has lost some confidence, or he doesn’t fit the schemes of head coach Mike Macdonald. Many fans have been calling for Woolen to be traded for a late-round pick, but Woolen and the Seahawks were determined to make it work.
Woolen’s recent performances have been praised by many people, including Witherspoon, who has been complimentary of the former Pro-Bowler.
“The tape speaks for itself. He’s playing out his mind. We always knew he could play like this, so it’s nothing new to us. Now he’s just getting back in his bag.”
Woolen didn’t start in the Seahawks’ Week 9 game when the team went on the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Sunday Night Football. In the game, however, Josh Jobe went down due to a concussion and was out for the rest of the game.
Woolen stepped right back in and had one of his better performances of the season, allowing only eight yards on two completions out of three targets. This performance likely forced the front office to pull Woolen out of discussions to be traded by the NFL Deadline.
As Jobe remained out for the Seahawks’ Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Woolen stepped right back in as a starter. The Seahawks’ defense had another stellar performance in the 44-22 win. Woolen was on lockdown through most of the game, allowing only three receptions for 27 yards on nine targets.
Woolen is back to being a shutdown corner as he has Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. 's presence limited in last Sunday’s win. It's uncertain what the Seahawks will do with the starting lineup when Jobe likely returns in Week 11 when they go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-2).
Jobe finally had his full participation in Thursday’s practice. Jobe could likely be a big-time backup with Woolen and Witherspoon as the starters. Woolen could be the backup, or Witherspoon slides back at slot corner. Either way, the Seahawks will need all of their main defensive backs when they take on the Rams, including Woolen, who could be facing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
Woolen is needed more than ever, as how he handles the rest of the season will determine his potential long, bright future in Seattle.
