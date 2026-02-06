FINAL Injury Report Before Super Bowl LX Provides Clarity on Emmanwori and Much More

Outside of the momentary scare concerning Nick Emmanwori and a couple of question marks around Drake Maye’s throwing shoulder, the last couple weeks have not really been about injuries on either of these squads. Both teams are relatively healthy. Not to say completely healthy, but there are many other conversations overriding the injury one.

However, they remain a potential factor, and it’s worth combing over the information both teams gave us earlier today with the final injury report, not just for this game, but for this season. The Seahawks did have a fairly long list of reported injuries, but there was minimal concern over most of them, and that has borne out today.

Jake Bobo (hand), Sam Darnold (oblique), Ernest Jones (chest), DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), Julian Love (shoulder), Brady Russell (hand), Eric Saubert (hamstring), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), Drake Thomas (shoulder), and Leonard Williams (rest) all continued to give full days of practice, and received no game designation. They’re all a full go.

Charles Cross (foot) and Nick Emmanwori (ankle) were upgraded to full participants today, indicating they are also getting back to 100 percent. Emmanwori is the big one, as him being a full participant in practice was beyond the expectations of most fans after his scare on Wednesday. Neither player has a game status.

Josh Jones (ankle, knee) went backwards from full to limited, but still received no game status, marking him as fully available as the backup tackle to both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. The only question mark on this side is Robbie Ouzts (neck), who is still battling an injury he suffered against the 49ers and got slapped with the questionable tag.

My guess is that Ouzts doesn’t play due to the nature of neck injuries, and us not hearing anything during the week about making progress. He already missed the Rams game, which was after a full week of limited practice, same as this week. It doesn’t seem like the kind of injury you want to take a chance with, especially at a position like fullback.

On the other side, the Patriots aren’t entirely clean despite a short list. Drake Maye (shoulder) got through a full week of practice officially today and is ready to go. Same for Morgan Moses (rest) and Thayer Munford Jr (knee), who both went from limited on Thursday to full today. There shouldn't be any problems there.

Joshua Farmer (hamstring), a rotational interior lineman who has been out since late in the regular season, is trying to work his way back to getting activated. He was a full practice participant all week, but is still questionable. Even if he’s healthy I wonder if the Patriots would activate him, given they’re unlikely to have much room for him in the rotation on the inside.

The big ones are Harold Landry (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle), the top edge rusher and linebacker on the team respectively. Both were able to get in limited sessions today and are listed as questionable, which is a good sign for them, as is their assertion that they’ll play. And I do suspect they’re right, although the question then becomes how effective will they be.

Landry leads the Patriots in sacks and QB hits, but you wouldn’t place him on a top list of NFL edge rushers right now. Spillane leads the team in tackles, but he similarly isn’t among the elite off-ball linebackers in the sport. Neither can afford to have their abilities hampered by injury, and given how much practice both have missed in recent times it’s a genuine concern.

But look for both to do whatever it takes to take the field on Sunday, as there’s no more games after this one.

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III exits the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

