Former NFL Player and Analyst Says Seahawks vs Rams III will be 'Sam Darnold Game'

This Sunday will be the biggest game yet for several players and coaches of the teams playing in the AFC and NFC Championships. It is certainly going to be a big game for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who will play in the first conference championship game of his career as the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

This will be a lot of pressure on Darnold, who has only appeared in the playoffs once before with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Some experts believe the pressure of the game and facing the Rams will be too much for him, while others think he can be successful.

Former NFL defensive lineman Isaac Rochell is high on Darnold as he believes his career has made him capable of having a "Sam Darnold game" on Sunday. He spoke about his potential performance on Friday's Good Morning Football.

"I'm super excited about the Seattle Seahawks, and I think this is a Sam Darnold game, that's kind of how I'm thinking about it because I think this just means so much to him."

Rochell went on to say that he asked former teammate and NFL quarterback Jacob Eason what makes Darnold so good. Rochell echoed back that's about Darnold's journey.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"It's the arc of his career. You got to look at the first half of his career; he didn't play for good teams, but he learned a lot. Second half of his career, he's played for phenomenal teams, learned from great offensive minds in the NFL, and that's what led him to where he is today."

"What I love about him right now is, all this experience has led up to him get better and better and better against (Rams defensive coordinator) Chris Shula. The Rams have kinda been his kryptonite his whole career as everybody knows but he's gotten better against them......and I think its because of all this experience."

In the six games played against the Rams, Darnold completed 132-of-200 of his passes (66%) for 1,430 yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, a quarterback rating of 84, and 21 sacks, according to Statmuse. This includes the four interceptions thrown in Week 11 and two thrown in Week 16 for the Seahawks. It also includes last year's playoff loss to the Rams, where the Vikings' offensive line fell apart like a wet paper towel.

Darnold has shown plenty of good against the Rams as a New York Jet, as a San Francisco 49er, and as a Seahawk. Darnold almost completed the comeback in Week 11 despite his four interceptions. He did lead the 38-37 overtime win in Week 16 despite a rare rough performance from the defense.

This game has the opportunity to be in the hands of several players, but there is a great chance Darnold finally breaks that bad luck streak with the Rams, especially with the Seahawks having great momentum in all three phases of the game.

