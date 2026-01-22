Bill Simmons apologizes for major gaffe on Seahawks' Super Bowl history

It isn't every day that the Seattle Seahawks have their lone Super Bowl title taken away; life runs first in the NFL. Except that the Seahawks have a Super Bowl title when they crushed the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Peyton Manning, in Super Bowl XLVIII.

That took about a day or so for The Ringer's Bill Simmons to acknowledge after saying on Monday in the Bill Simmons Podcast that the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots was among the best recent Super Bowl matchups in Super Bowl XLIX because Seattle never won a title.

It should be noted that Simmons has been one of the most established sports personalities and hosts for decades. He should be well-informed about some teams that have a Super Bowl versus teams that don't.

The following day, Simmons was well aware of his mistake and asked for forgiveness on his podcast, especially from Seahawks fans who felt their team was disrespected.

"You can say I'm old, I would go with brain fart cause I know that the Seahawks won a Super Bowl.....I was doing podcasts and writing about that Super Bowl year. I thoroughly enjoyed them kicking Peyton Manning's ass if I thought about it for a split second, I would've remembered they won but I think I brainfarted and mixed them up with the Mariners, so I'm here to ask for forgiveness."

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) shakes hands with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When asked to step up to the plate and own up to his mistake, Simmons took the 'L' and properly explained that it was a mental gaffe, which is something he should know about. He also took some friendly shots and The Ringer's Danny Kelly, who is also a Seahawks fan.

It would be one thing for Simmons to say I'm old, or it happens, but he was able to shame and ask Seahawks Nation for forgiveness. He has been on board of the Seahawks' Super Bowl hype train fairly earlier than some of the other top sports media personalities.

His willingness to see if quarterback Sam Darnold can prove to lead the team to big wins is more what many analysts at ESPN or FOX Sports said when they didn't have faith in him based on his turnovers or the narrative they've created.

Simmons hasn't been accurate when describing the Seahawks' offense over the course of the playoffs. He has stated that the Seahawks' defense is elite and can help carry the team to big moments.

Ultimately, Simmons says the path for the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title is right there. Let's just hope that Simmons remembers that Seattle is going for its second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

