Four Questions on New Seahawks CB Noah Igbinoghene

The Seattle Seahawks are making a change in the secondary by signing former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

To learn more about Igbinoghene, we spoke with former Washington Commanders On SI reporter and Locked On Commanders host David Harrison.

What kind of role did Noah Igbinoghene play for the Commanders defense last season?

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene leaves the field | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Igbinoghene played mostly in the slot during his two years for the Commanders. In his first season after following Dan Quinn from Dallas to Washington, he started 10 games in the slot, thanks in large part to Mike Sainristil moving outside once the defense realized they were extremely vulnerable there.

He played more snaps (818) that year than he had in his entire career up to that point, and did well enough that we thought the team might keep Sainristil outside and let Igbinoghene compete for reps in the slot in 2025.

However, Washington pushed Sainristil back inside, and while Igbinoghene rotated in his snap count dropped considerably, and he started just two games. Though his role remained primarily in the slot.

What is his biggest strength?

He’s an athlete, no doubt about it. Fast, quick, and aggressive with the length to cause problems for opposing passing attacks. He also plays a physical brand of defense and looks most comfortable when jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage. He’s also showed good ability as a gunner when needed, though the Commanders transitioned to a different pairing to fill those roles last season.

What is his biggest weakness?

Over-aggressiveness. I used to say on Locked On Commanders all the time that Igbinoghene is good for one flag per game; it’s just a matter of whether it's a killer penalty. It’s part of his makeup and something you have to kind of accept if he’s going to play on your defense.

He’s going to break up some passes, get in position to make some tackles, and even go after some interceptions, but he’s also going to get flagged, so just be ready for it. You get the aggression you like, understanding that it will come at a cost from time to time.

What do you project Igbinoghene’s role for a high-level defense like the Seahawks?

Ideally, Mike Macdonald will use him in the slot, as it's where he’s shown the most ability and consistency. I’d also use that speed he has as a blitzer from the slot when possible, something Washington didn’t do nearly enough of. He can be a depth perimeter defender as well, so that adds a layer of versatility, and he should be a contender for a gunner role on the coverage team as well.

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