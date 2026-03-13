2 Free Agency Signings the Seahawks Can Still Make Under the Cap

It took day four for the Seattle Seahawks to sign their first outside free agent to their roster. The Seahawks have been prioritizing re-signing their stars and role players who have helped them win their second Super Bowl title. Now they have to rely on some of those players they re-signed, like wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed and cornerback Josh Jobe, to help contend for another Super Bowl.

The Seahawks will also have to add more players to positions that have glaring holes. Seattle still has a lot of salary cap space to spend at $31 million, which is the ninth-most in the league. The Seahawks can make three key signings in order to fill their roster holes and help the team not focus so hard on the 2026 NFL Draft, where they only have four draft picks.

Joe Mixon – Running Back

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) pushes for extra yardage as he is brought down by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Bengals improved to 3-3 on the season with a 17-13 at home. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the top of the Seahawks’ needs this offseason is running back after losing out on re-signing Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks are losing out on options for first-string backs quickly, and Zach Charbonnet won’t be back for a good portion of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL. This could be a reason why Seattle signed Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal.

Seattle might have to take a risk by signing former Houston Texans starting running back Joe Mixon, who missed the 2025 season with a foot injury. Mixon has accounted for 1,000-yard seasons in three of the four years from 2021 to 2024. In 2024, Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 carries while also catching 36 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.

When healthy, Mixon can be one of the more productive running backs in the league. He will, however, be 30 years old when the 2026 season starts, and he is coming off a serious injury. If the Seahawks look to get a one-year prove-it deal for a top-tier runner for $4 to $6 million, it would be for Mixon.

D.J. Wonnum – Edge Rusher

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are returning five of their top six pass rushers, including some from the interior defensive line. Seattle needs more impact from the edge in terms of rotations. If they turn to free agency, the Seahawks can go to a free agent like D.J. Wonnum.



Wonnum is likely looking for more stability on defense after two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He accumulated seven sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 24 games for Carolina in 2024 and 2025. In 2023, Wonnum’s final season with the Minnesota Vikings, he accounted for eight sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

The Seahawks’ defensive coaching staff would be able to utilize Wonnum’s potential and abilities to make him another asset to the Dark Side Defense. He could be signed to a deal averaging $5 to $6 million with the Seahawks.

