Two Ways the Seahawks Can Replace Boye Mafe in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks said they were attempting to bring back as much of their Super Bowl-winning roster as possible this offseason. Seattle, however, has had a rough start to free agency. The Seahawks lost out running back Kenneth Walker III and safety Coby Bryant in bigging wars earlier in the NFL tampering window.

As the first day of legal tampering continued, the Seahawks lost out on edge rusher Boye Mafe, who agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Mafe didn’t turn out to be the young star pass rusher they got in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he added reliable pressure as a role pass rusher. The Seahawks now have some depth concerns to address

How the Seahawks Can Address the Depth Concerns

Mafe went from starter to role player as Derick Hall developed, and the Seahawks signed veteran DeMarcus Lawrence. He accounted for two sacks and 40 quarterback pressures this past season. If the Seahawks can find a player who can account for a fraction of production at the right price, it will be a successful move.

There are some free agent options Seattle could go for, including Joey Bosa, Arnold Ebiketie, and K’Lavon Chaisson. The Seahawks could also go for an older veteran who is on the verge of retirement but still has some juice left in the tank, like Cameron Jordan.

The Seahawks also have the opportunity to use one of their four 2026 NFL Draft picks on an edge rusher. There were at least five edge rushers that the Seahawks talked to during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Among the edge rushers that Seattle could go for with their first or second round pick are Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, Clemson’s T.J. Parker, and Missouri’s Zion Young.

Seahawks Could Go Big on Edge Rusher

The Seahawks could go big at edge rusher just like they did last offseason when they added Lawrence. The top edge rusher target is Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson, who is also one of the top free agents.

Hendrickson had a frustrating year with the Bengals this past season as he battled injuries and the front office’s inability to work with him on a potential long-term deal. When healthy, Hendrickson is one of the most aggressive and efficient pass rushers in the league. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he accumulated 89 total tackles, 61 solo tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 35 sacks, 61 quarterback hits, nine pass breakups, and five forced fumbles.

Hendrickson recently turned 31 years old, so he won’t have many elite years left, but he remains one of the most proficient edge rushers in the league. He could earn as much as $25 million per year, according to Spotrac.

The Seahawks have the sixth-most salary cap space in the league this offseason at $50.1 million available to spend. It is a big risk to give one player all that money, but he would easily improve an already Dark Side Defense. This potential signing would bring one of the scariest defenses in the league, once again.

