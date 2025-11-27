How much of an impact will newly Seahawks RB signed Cam Akers have vs. Vikings?

The front office of the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) was incredibly busy on Wednesday with a lot of roster moves. Not only did they move players up and down the IR list, but they also made moves with free agents.

The Seahawks signed their former three-time Pro-Bowl safety Quandre Diggs after a bad year and a half with the Tennessee Titans. That wasn’t the most surprising move of the day. That came in the form of the free agent signing of running back Cam Akers.

Akers had a tremendous start to his career, despite an Achilles injury in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams. In the 2020 and 2022 NFL Seasons, Akers combined for 1,411 yards and nine touchdowns on 333 carries. He also caught 24 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Since then, Akers has been juggling around in the league with the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints, and just a few days before signing with Seattle, his third stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

He isn’t the same explosive playmaker in the backfield, but he has still shown that he has some speed, velocity, and athleticism left. Akers gets a chance to get some revenge this Sunday as the Seahawks host the Vikings.

This signing comes as the Seahawks saw an increase of injuries at the running back position. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III continues to see problems with his glute injury, leaving him questionable for the Week 13 game. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, so it is still likely he plays.

The Seahawks’ third-string running back, George Holani, didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. There is a possibility that Holain could be out to rest the potential injury, hence the reason Akers is signed to the active roster.

Over their first eight games, the Seahawks ranked second-to-last in yards per carry at 3.7.



Over the last three games, they're 12th at 4.4 YPC.



Here was OC Klint Kubiak on the progress Seattle's run game has been making, and what the newly-signed Cam Akers may be able to add. pic.twitter.com/U9Gk2DtBoy

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is encouraged that the running game has picked up within the last three games. The Seahawks have averaged 4.7 yards per carry due to the devotion of more carries for Walker as opposed to carries for short-yardage back Zach Charbonnet. Akers may be a part of the Seahawks’ new plan of attack with their running game.

It is too soon to be demanding a huge performance from Akers, especially after being signed to the team on Wednesday. There is a personal effect going into this game for Akers against his old team. There will be a call for Akers to get some carries against the team that cut him last week. He is likely going to get a meaningful drive in the game as an emotional boost for the Seahawks.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks rebound in NFL power rankings after beating TItans

Two main concerns for Seahawks coming out of Week 12 vs. Titans

Wild-card Seahawks holding steady in crazy NFC Playoff picture