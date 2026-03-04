Ranking Every Seahawks Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing

The Seattle Seahawks have a handful of free agents that the team will look to bring back after winning the Super Bowl, but it won't be possible to sign everybody.

Here's a look at the nine unrestricted free agents on the Seahawks Super Bowl roster ranked in terms of who needs to be re-signed from least to most.

WR Dareke Young

Young has four receptions across four seasons in the NFL, racking up 72 yards. He has primarily played on special teams during his time with the Seahawks, and it is very likely that he can be replaced in the offseason by someone in free agency or the draft.

LB Chazz Surratt

Surratt made 11 tackles for the Seahawks this season and primarily played on special teams. His role can be eclipsed by a player that the Seahawks end up taking in the NFL Draft this spring.

CB Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen reacts against the Carolina Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Woolen has started 53 games for the Seahawks in four seasons with the team, his role significantly took a hit this past season. He started in just seven games, which marked a career low for the fourth-year cornerback, and signs of a strained relationship showed throughout the season. It's best for both sides to move forward, allowing Woolen to thrive elsewhere.

OT Josh Jones

Jones appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks this season and made three starts for the team. He has veteran experience over six seasons in the NFL, but he doesn't provide enough to warrant the Seahawks making him a top priority compared to the other free agents on this list.

The Seahawks could bring him back because his price tag isn't extremely high, but it wouldn't be a huge loss if he moved on.

DE Boye Mafe

Mafe saw his role reduced this past season, making just four starts in 17 games for the Seahawks. He recorded 31 tackles and two sacks, but he is viewed as one of the top pass rushers in this year's free agent class. There's a good chance Moffey is able to find a contract with better value outside of Seattle.

DB Coby Bryant

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bryant grew across his four seasons with the Seahawks after being a fourth-round pick back in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played and started in 15 games this past season, recording 66 tackles and a career-high four interceptions.

Bryant should have considerable interest from across the league, and it may be in the Seahawks' best interest to find someone that costs a little less money.

CB Josh Jobe

Like Bryant, Jobe really came into his own in his fourth season in the league. He started 15 games for the Seahawks this past season, recording 54 tackles and an interception. He is also due for a massive raise in free agency, and that could prevent the Seahawks from being able to sign him.

WR Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed was everything the Seahawks needed and then some after trading for him ahead of the deadline in November. He played in nine games for the Seahawks, catching 15 passes for 188 yards, but he also made an impact on special teams.

He returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the team's divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers, and he was a strong fit in the offense next to Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Cooper Kupp. Shaheed is expected to be one of the more highly sought-after wide receivers in the free agent market, and it could prevent the Seahawks from being able to sign him.

RB Kenneth Walker III

It's hard to put anyone other than the Super Bowl MVP at the top of this list. Walker has been strong for the Seahawks across his four seasons, and with Zach Charbonnet out with a torn ACL for part of the 2026 season, the team needs a running back more now than ever.

If Walker can play like he did in the playoffs over the course of the 2026 season, the Seahawks will have a great rushing attack. For a run-first offense, the Seahawks need to make sure they have a top-tier running back in place. Losing Walker could do the most damage out of any free agent for the Seahawks this offseason.

