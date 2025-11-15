Hows Rams star receiver could impact game of the week vs Seahawks
The week's most anticipated game features divisional rivals battling for first place in the NFC West as the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-2). The winner gains an edge in the division and emerges as a strong contender for the NFC's top playoff seed.
This is a game that will require their biggest stars to be at their best. While the Seahawks have some injuries at certain position groups, the Rams have an injury to a star that could ultimately impact the game. Specifically, first-year Rams wide receiver and six-time Pro-Bowler Davante Adams is dealing with an oblique injury, according to the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein.
Rams WR Davante Adams (oblique) and DL Kobie Turner (back) are listed as questionable on final injury report but both are expected to play against Seahawks.— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 14, 2025
Adams is currently questionable to play in the huge matchup against the Seahawks, although there is a solid chance he will play. His injury, however, could be a problem with how he runs, makes turns, or cuts in his route-running, or makes contact with the Seahawks’ defenders. Even if Adams is able to play in the game, there is a solid chance he will be limited on the field or by the Rams’ coaching staff.
The Rams come into Sunday’s game with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the league (27.9), thanks largely to their second-ranked passing offense, averaging 259.9 passing yards per game. Adams is a key reason for the Rams’ elite offense as he caught 42 receptions for 568 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been one of the biggest redzone pass-catchers in the league.
The Seahawks possess one of the top defenses in the league despite battling multiple injuries in the secondary and now the linebacker corps. Seattle gives up an average of 19.1 points per game (sixth in the league) and 216.6 passing yards allowed per game. They have barely had a full healthy secondary all season, as cornerback Devon Witherspoon, cornerback Riq Woolen, cornerback Josh Jobe, and safety Julian Love.
Despite the injuries, the Seahawks' coaching staff has done well to shift around players like rookie Nick Emmanwori from safety to slot cornerback and develop their backups to be efficient starters. It is a key reason why the Seahawks have been proficient at defending against pass-catchers of different sizes and skillsets.,
With Adams being potentially limited, it keeps Woolen being able to provide single-man coverage while the rest of the secondary focuses their support on the Rams’ younger and more aggressive receiver in Puka Nacua. The Rams could likely put much of their attention on Nacua, thus making the offense limited and predictable.
This game is likely going to be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s toughest game yet this season. Not only are the Seahawks capable of suppressing Adams, but they could also force Stafford into uncomfortable throws and passing situations.
