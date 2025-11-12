Insider ponders if Seattle Seahawks are NFL's best team
The vibes are high right now with the Seattle Seahawks midway through the season. The Seahawks are coming off another dominant performance on Sunday, this time against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Seahawks were dominant on both sides of the ball, mostly in the first half, making their way from a 38-7 lead at halftime to win 44-22. The Seahawks had two defensive touchdowns from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence following strip-sacks from linebacker Tyrice Knight, and the offense lit it up in less than 10 passing attempts.
It follows the dominating Week 9 performance where the Seahawks defeated the Washington Commanders 38-14. Quarterback Sam Darnold had a near-perfect performance, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had another solid 100-yard game, and the defense accounted for seven quarterback hits and four sacks.
This led ESPN insider Brady Henderson to ask whether any teams are better than the Seahawks going into Week 11. The only NFC teams that have an overall record of 7-2 are the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. All three of the NFC teams make a convincing case.
The Seahawks suffered losses to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, and lost potential game-winning drives due to turnovers. The 49ers and the Buccaneers were all healthy at the time.
Los Angeles suffered two tough losses to the Eagles and 49ers at a time when the teams were struggling to find their identity. Finally, with the Eagles, they have the worst loss, losing to the New York Giants 34-17. Their identity and stability aren't exactly consistent, despite the talent.
On the AFC side, the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos all have an 8-2 record through Week 10. The Patriots have an incredibly lenient schedule, but finally played a top-tier team on Sunday over the Buccaneers.
The Colts have shown some signs of reaching their ceiling after a tough loss to the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers and an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the last two weeks. Finally, the Broncos have an elite defense, but their offense has struggled to score more than 18 points in three of the last five weeks against teams with questionable defenses.
The Seahawks aren't the perfect team. They have concerns with some areas of their offensive line. Seattle is just now establishing its run game, and some defenders aren't always consistent. They do, however, have the second-best point differential in the league behind the Colts (+115) at +103. They also have the second-longest winning streak, behind the Patriots and Broncos. Finally, only the Seahawks and the Rams rank in the top five of the league in scoring offense and defense.
Seattle isn't No. 1 in some of the top categories, but it's among the top teams in the league in those major categories. It shows that the Seahawks should be considered one of the most efficient and best overall teams in the league.
If there is a team that will give the Seahawks a serious challenge for the title, it will be the Rams. Week 11 will feature a battle of the juggernauts as the Seahawks go on the road to face the Rams on Sunday. That should answer the question of 'who is the best team in the league.'
