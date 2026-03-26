Jake Bobo Admits He Never Wanted to Leave Seahawks

Jake Bobo and Seattle Seahawks fans are thrilled about the team's decision to match the Jacksonville Jaguars' offer sheet and bring him back to the organization for the 2026 season.

Bobo's new deal is for two years, where he will make $5.5 million. Out of that salary, $4.5 million is guaranteed. He has a $1.75 million signing bonus, and the deal can grow as large as $7 million if he hits certain incentives.

Bobo spoke about how thrilled he was to return to the Seahawks and his intentions to always come back despite the circumstances.

"This is everything you want coming into the league," Bobo told the team's website. "I love this organization. This organization gave me a shot in the NFL. I owe my career to this organization, so to be able to stay here and build on what we've already built, it means a whole lot for John (Schneider) and the guys upstairs to put some trust in me to help this organization.

"I didn't want to go anywhere else. Obviously, it looked like there was a shot I was going to end up in Jacksonville, but in the back of my mind, I was hoping the guys upstairs would make something happen, and they did. I was incredibly thankful for that. I knew where I wanted to be, I knew where home was, and I'm definitely glad it worked out."

Seahawks Bring Back Jake Bobo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the surface, Bobo doesn't appear to be someone that makes a huge impact. He only had two catches for 20 yards this past season, and through three seasons, he only has 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns. However, he stepped up when it mattered most in the NFC Championship, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold that helped the team beat the Los Angeles Rams and advance to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks value everyone on the roster from Darnold all the way to the practice squad guys. That includes Bobo, who has helped build the culture for the team for the last three seasons. These are the type of players that general manager John Schneider has been adamant about keeping in the building this offseason in order to try and replicate the magic the Seahawks had this past season.

Bobo might not have a huge impact on the field this season, and he might not even make the team out of training camp, but having as much continuity from the Super Bowl roster is imperative to keeping a championship culture alive.

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