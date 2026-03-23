Seahawks Sign WR Jake Bobo After Matching Jaguars Offer Sheet

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back fan favorite wide receiver Jake Bobo after signing an offer sheet from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will keep Bobo in the pacific northwest for the 2026 season, adding to the depth of wide receivers behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton.

Contract details

On Friday afternoon, the Jaguars signed Bobo to an offer sheet. Seattle had five days to decide on whether to match the offer. This is common practice for restricted free agents.

If the Seahawks were to decide not to match, they would have gained $3.52M of cap room. Instead, they chose to match the Jaguars' offer sheet: a two-year, $5.5M deal that included $4.5M guaranteed, a $1.75M signing bonus, and $1.5M in incentives for a maximum value of $7M.

Seattle had until Wednesday to match, but there was no need to wait that long. On Monday morning, the Seahawks matched the offer and kept Bobo on the same team that turned the UDFA into a fan-favorite and Super Bowl champion.

Analysis

This is great news for the Seahawks. Generally speaking, if a rival NFL team with a smart coaching staff is trying to sign one of your restricted free agents, it's a good sign that the player is a valuable contributor worth matching the offer to keep on your team.

Liam Coen is going into his second year as head coach of the Jaguars after being brought in to replicate his success on the offensive side of the ball in Tampa Bay. In his lone season with the Bucs, he led the NFL's only offense to finish top five in yards per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, and scoring. In other words, Coen knows how to build a balanced offense and score points.

Over the second half of the 2025 season, the Jaguars ranked fourth in EPA per play and second in the percentage of possessions that scored touchdowns. This is a well-coached offense trending in the right direction that felt Bobo was worth paying up to $7M to help take them to the next level.

It's also worth noting that Shane Waldron is currently the Jaguars' pass game coordinator. Waldron was offensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2021 to 2023, which means he was part of the staff that scouted and signed Jake Bobo as an UDFA in 2023. It's not hard to imagine Waldron liked what Bobo offered and helped campaign for Jacksonville's pursuit of Bobo this off-season.

Bobo-mania in 2026 and beyond

Jake Bobo played just 159 total snaps in 2025, which was about 13% of the total offense and sixth-most among Seahawks wide receivers. However, he played 21% of offensive snaps down the stretch of Seattle's Super Bowl run from Week 17 on, including a critical 17-yard touchdown catch in the NFC Championship game that gave the Seahawks a two-score lead over the Rams.

Jake Bobo with a clean win against Cobie Durant off a 1st and 10 Play Action, controlling Sam Darnold's pass for a 17 yard TD early in the 3rd Q.#Seahawks #SeattleSeahawks #Rams pic.twitter.com/9nV1VR0az4 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) January 26, 2026

Jake Bobo will likely take on the 69 vacated snaps from Dareke Young's departure to the Raiders. He's also in prime position to take on more of Cooper Kupp's role in 12 personnel, as the Seahawks likely put the 32-year-old Kupp on a snap count to keep him healthy and available.

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, a former tight ends coach, could also lean more heavily into 12 personnel with the Seahawks offense in 2026, which is now without Ken Walker III, their primary 11 personnel running back. For all these reasons, Jake Bobo could rise as high as Seattle's WR4 on the roster through the lens of total time spent on the field with the offense. While Cody White would likely be the backup to Shaheed or Horton as the speed threat, an injury to any other receiver would likely thrust Bobo immediately into a starting role.

Seahawks fans wanted #MoreBobo and they're going to get it.

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