Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues to Play Like an MVP for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl-bound after beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC championship inside Lumen Field.

Arguably the best player on the field from either team was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the win. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke about Smith-Njigba's touchdown and his performance throughout the game.

"I'm not surprised. Just like Sam (Darnold). We need those efforts for us to be productive on offense and happy for Jaxon (Smith-Njigba). Guy is an absolute stud," Macdonald said of Smith-Njigba.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

JSN Shines For Seahawks Once Again

Smith-Njigba has been making plays all year long, and it's why the Seahawks find themselves going to the Super Bowl. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was appreciative of Smith-Njigba and what he is able to do for the other skill players on the team.

"I'm not really surprised at this point anymore about some of the stuff that Jax does on a football field. He's a great player, and I can't give enough kudos to do guys around him as well in the skill group, other receivers, 'Shid stepping up, Bobo having a good game," Darnold said.

"You know, you talk about all the running backs that stepped up, George Holani stepping up for Charbs the way that he did tonight was huge. Obviously Ken doing this thing. Our tight ends, our tight ends do it all. You know, obviously the offensive line as well, they do a good job. But, yeah, just our entire offense has been clicking and we're a tight group. I think you can kind of see that with the way we play."

Smith-Njigba's ability to draw attention to himself allows Darnold to play openly with other receivers, tight ends, and running backs on the field. It's why he was able to find Jake Bobo in the back of the end zone and Cooper Kupp in the third quarter. Smith-Njigba's presence on the field is an absolute game changer for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks will need Smith-Njigba to play like the league's best wide receiver in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. If he is able to have another strong showing, the Seahawks should be Super Bowl champions.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

