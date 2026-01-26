Jaxon Smith-Njigba keeping Seahawks ahead of Rams in NFC Championship

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a 42-yard pass from Sam Darnold and capped it with a 14-yard touchdown reception just before halftime, and the Seattle Seahawks lead the Los Angeles Rams 17-13 at the midway point of the NFC Championship.

Smith-Njigba totaled seven catches for 115 yards and a score in the first half alone. Darnold completed 12 of 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown to keep the Seahawks in control.

The Seahawks were the aggressors to start the game, looking like they were picking up exactly where they left off after the 41-6 destruction of the San Francisco 49ers just one week ago.

End zone had his name on it all drive long. @jaxon_smith1



📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/eMyG4bHgei — xz* - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 26, 2026

A 51-yard completion from Sam Darnold to Rashid Shaheed highlighted a seven-play, 81-yard touchdown drive on Seattle’s first possession of the game. Running back Kenneth Walker III also continued his dominant stretch, capping it with a two-yard rush.

But the Rams, as expected, weren’t going to make it as easy as the injury-riddled 49ers. Both of the Seahawks and Rams’ previous matchups this season have been decided by a total of three points.

Los Angeles stayed in it, getting a pair of field goals to trail just 10-6 in the second quarter. Then the Rams came alive before halftime hit after a pair of Seahawks mistakes.

Darnold fumbled a snap, having to take the loss of yards over a potential turnover. He was then sacked on the next play, forcing Seattle into a long 3rd-and-27 and a punt on the drive.

Mounting a 12-play, 87-yard drive that drained more than seven minutes off the clock, Rams running back Kyren Williams caught a nine-yard touchdown pass to put the Seahawks behind on the scoreboard for the first time all game.

Beginning their final drive of the half with just 54 seconds remaining, Darnold orchestrated a perfect drive to regain the lead at the break.

The Seahawks’ defense, as good as they have been, still can’t figure out how to guard Puka Nacua. Piling up four catches for 75 yards in the first half, Nacua accounted for nearly 42% of the Rams’ total yards in the first two quarters.

Walker had a combined 11 touches for 61 scrimmage yards as his heavy workload continued.

Seattle will receiver the ball in the second half with a chance to push their lead up further.