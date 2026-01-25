NFL Playoffs: Patriots await winner of Seahawks-Rams in Super Bowl LX

The stage is nearly set. If the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Championship, they will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a stellar defense orchestrated by head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots were likely to be the tougher of the two possible AFC opponents to advance.

The top-seeded Denver Broncos were without starting quarterback Bo Nix, and backup Jarrett Stidham produced just seven points in what ended up being a snowy mess at Mile High Stadium in a 10-7 win for the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle still has arguably its toughest task ahead of it in the NFC Championship. The Rams have been the most formidable opponent the Seahawks have seen all season, with the first two matchups decided by a total of three points.

If the Seahawks get a date with the Patriots in the Super Bowl, it's looking like it could be a defensive showdown after what we saw in the game against the Broncos. Points were hard to come by for both sides even before the field became a slippery, snowy slate.

The potential matchup may stir up some feelings for Seahawks fans, as Seattle's last Super Bowl appearance was against the Patriots at the end of the 2014-15 season. That ended with the controversial decision not to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch on the goal line, resulting in a Seahawks loss.

Strangely, had the Broncos won, it would have been the same matchup the Seahawks had when they won the franchise's first Super Bowl title the year before. That was a long time ago, however, and no pieces remain of any of those rosters.

The Seahawks kick off against the Rams at 3:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field in their first NFC Championship appearance in more than a decade.

