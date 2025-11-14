Latest injury reports shows some Seahawks' path to potentially return for Rams game
The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) have potentially the biggest game yet this season as the NFC West Divisional title race is on the line, but so is the race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Seattle will go on the road to take on the Los Rams (7-2), who are finally playing in a divisional game that is not against the San Francisco 49ers.
This matchup is one of, if not the biggest, games of the week with a lot on the line. The Seahawks will need their talented roster to contribute across the board, as they have all season, to take down the Rams. First, Seattle needs to address some injury concerns throughout the remainder of the week, leading up to Sunday’s game.
As of right now, it's not looking good for Seahawks rookie Tory Horton to return from a groin and shin injury for the Rams game. Horton had a solid early game performance in Week 9 as Seattle dominated the Washington Commanders 38-14, but didn’t play in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. He went from a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice to not participating on Thursday. It might be a precautionary move, but it's not a great outlook for Horton to return in Week 11.
The good news in the receiver corps is that most of the other pass-catchers are expected to play on Sunday. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring and wrist), Jake Bobo (calf), Cody White (abdomen), and tight end A.J. Barner (calf) were all able to fully participate in Wednesday’s and Thursday's practice.
WR Tory Horton went from limited to a DNP today. C Jalen Sundell was the only other Seahawk who didn't practice. LB Ernest Jones and LG Grey Zabel were limited again. CB Josh Jobe progressed to a full participant, so it looks like he's on track to return barring a setback. pic.twitter.com/gO9tTuqf0J— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 13, 2025
The other good news of the week is on the other side of the ball. Cornerback Josh Jobe progressed from a limited participant on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday. Jobe went down early in Week 9 against Washington due to a concussion he suffered from incidental friendly fire.
With him potentially clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, Jobe will either re-take his starting spot on the outside corner or be placed as an efficient backup in case Riq Woolen or Devon Witherspoon have to come out. Jobe is good enough to get back on the field as a starter and not lose a step. Jobe’s return gives the Seahawks different packages for their incredibly talented and deep secondary.
Starting linebacker Ernest Jones also appears likely to play Sunday despite a knee injury suffered in Week 9 against Washington. Initial fears of injured reserve placement have eased as Jones has steadily recovered, albeit with limited participation in recent practices. Time will determine if he is ready for the Rams, but his swift recovery is promising.
Some other injuries to watch out for for the remainder of this week involve the offensive and defensive line. Starting rookie left guard Grey Zabel is dealing with a heel injury and was limited in the last two practices. It could be a sign of precaution, but the Seahawks can’t afford to make his potential injury worse. They do have Christian Haynes (heel) ready if needed. He hasn’t played a game yet this season due to his heel injury, but he was a full participant in the last two practices.
Star defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams (wrist) is a full participant in the last two practices. William’s report looks like a sign of caution as Williams tops the list of players most needed to take on the Rams.
Finally, it should come as no surprise that starting center Jalen Sundell remains out with a knee injury. He suffered a serious injury near the end of the first half last Sunday against the Cardinals. Sundell’s injury might not be warranted enough to put him on IR, but the decision has yet to be made by medical staff and head coach Mike Macdonald. Olusegun Oluwatimi will likely be the starting center for some time.
