Leonard Williams points to low-key attribute that makes Mike Macdonald great

The past two years have been a boost for the Seattle Seahawks (10-3), and one key reason why is second-year Mike Macdonald. Since arriving in Seattle, Macdonald has made the team more focused and utilized the entire roster and each position group.

It was something he was able to accomplish as he was previously the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Going into Week 15, Macdonald has accumulated an overall record of 20-10, including the 10-3 start to this season. He has serious potential to win the league’s coach of the year award at the end of the season.

Macdonald is a coach who gets the most production and respect out of most of the coaches in the league. The Seahawks are likely to get multiple players on offense, defense, and special teams who will be named to the Pro Bowl this season.

One of these potential Pro-Bowlers is defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams, who is still playing at an elite level at 31 years old. Leonard opened up on Macdonald’s great coaching and leadership, which allows the players to learn and grow from the second-year coach:

“His leadership has gained a lot of respect from the team. He points out when he has flaws which allows players to feel comfortable when they have flaws pointed out as well.”

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald watches the play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Macdonald has believed accountability to be one of the biggest foundations to a solid and strong roster. As Williams stated, even coaches like to own up to mistakes where the team could’ve been in better situations. This allows the players to be more humble about owning mistakes and improving.

There is a reason that the team decided to move on from wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith this offseason. They were players who focused on individual goals and didn’t have the team’s goals in mind to contend for a divisional title.

Ever since the Seahawks decided to focus on the team’s goals, the Seahawks have created the second-ranked scoring offense (29.8 points per game) and the second-ranked scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). The players want to focus on how to win every play and how to improve.

One example of the Seahawks not shifting the blame is after quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in the 21-19 Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than focus on the fact that the offense shouldn’t give the Rams opportunities to win, linebacker Ernest Jones IV went on a strong rant to defend Darnold.

This Seahawks team is focused on accountability and winning each play. That’s something that Macdonald has been prioritizing, and he will be a big reason why the Seahawks remain threats for a Super Bowl title.

