Nick Emmanwori joins Seahawks teammate in historic performance in win over Falcons

This Seattle Seahawks defense is truly something special with high-volume veterans and explosive rookies. Each week, the typical crew of wreckers shows up and makes big plays for Seattle. One of those players continues to be rookie Nick Emmanwori, who put on a show in the Seahawks’ 37-9 win on the road over the Atlanta Falcons.

Emmanworri not only had a great performance, but rather a historic performance. He is the first rookie in NFL history to account for a sack, a tackle for loss, an interception, and a blocked field goal in the same game.

He joins teammate defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams as the only players to accomplish this in a game. Williams did last year on December 1st in the 26-21 road win over the New York Jets.

Emmanwori was all over the field, physically and metaphorically. In addition to playing at the slot cornerback and safety positions at times, head coach Mike Macdonald had him play linebacker. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as Macdonald said the team was going to utilize his athleticism and versatility.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He was fast and alert to the plays to be at the point of attack or help set up plays for his teammates. Emmanwori was incredibly disruptive for the Seahawks’ defense as he continues to find ways to be more involved and get better.

Emmanwori finished the game accounting for six total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, a quarterback hit, an interception in the third quarter, and a blocked field goal in a critical moment in the middle of the second quarter.

Every year, it seems like there is a young defensive rookie who makes their mark on a tremendous rookie season that helps turn them into stars of the Seahawks’ defense. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was that player two years ago. Defensive Byron Murphy II was the impact developing star last year. This season, it's the incredibly dynamic Emmanwori making a statement.

It helps having him so versatile as he can be shifted to many different areas on the field, depending on which position unit needs some extra help. Emmanwori is making a big case for the NFL’s All-Rookie team this season and, possibly, the defensive rookie of the year.

