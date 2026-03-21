3 Likeliest Primetime Opponents on Seahawks Schedule
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The Seattle Seahawks should expect to play several prime-time games in the upcoming season.
As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks are one of the league's biggest draws, and that means the spotlight will be on them all season long. Here's a look at three teams that they could face in prime-time games this season.
Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers
Thursday Night Football tends to bring a lot of divisional matchups throughout the year. This past season, the Seahawks met the Arizona Cardinals on the road for their Thursday Night Football matchup. They also saw the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, in a game that's being viewed as an instant classic.
However, this year the league might want to switch things up by pitting the Seahawks against the Niners. This game could take place either in Seattle or Santa Clara, but it's a playoff matchup from a year ago, and that should provide a number of storylines that the league would want in a prime-time matchup.
Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams
As I just mentioned, the Rams and Seahawks tend to produce fireworks when they play against each other. That's why they were a prime-time game last season, and it's no surprise that a rematch took place in the NFC Championship.
If the Rams weren't starting their season in Melbourne, there's a chance that it would have been the week one matchup to begin the year. However, this game has the feel of a Sunday night classic in the middle of the season.
Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos
The Seahawks don't always play the Broncos, but this year is a special occasion. The last time the two teams played on Monday Night Football was when quarterback Russell Wilson faced off against his former team for the first time. While Wilson will be nowhere near this matchup this time around, the two teams are coming off years in which they were the number one seed in their respective conference.
That alone should make this an intriguing matchup, and it needs to be seen in front of as many people as possible. That's why it checks out for a possible Monday night football game at some point during the year.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.