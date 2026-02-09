Mike Macdonald's Face Says it All After Seahawks' Super Bowl LX Win

When Mike Macdonald was first hired as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach in 2024, he came across as reserved, almost in a robotic way. It was obvious he loved football, but he didn't appear to care about all the extracurriculars — just winning.

That set the culture of the current Seahawks team. They were the most disciplined team in the NFL, fighting through adversity in one of the toughest paths to the Super Bowl in league history.

But once Macdonald saw the confetti falling on the field at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night after Seattle's 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, he stopped and took it all in. The emotion was almost uncharacteristic of the Seahawks' stoic leader.

Mike Macdonald. YOU are a Super Bowl champion. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/IJ7rcITxYa — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 9, 2026

Macdonald's face was one of relief. He'd turned around a 9-8 team that appeared stuck in a rut with no path to getting over the hump into a 17-3 Super Bowl champion in just two seasons. As a result, Macdonald became the third-youngest coach to win an NFL title in league history (38 years old).

Even the players showed less emotion than Macdonald postgame, displaying the confidence and culture that the team's head coach had instilled in them: They expect to win every game, and the Super Bowl was no different.

In the process of it all, Macdonald brought joy back to Seattle, where it had left in 2015 following a Super Bowl XLIX loss to the very same team — ripping away the opportunity to win consecutive championships.

The redemption story for the Seahawks is impressive, and the standard Macdonald is setting is even more exciting for Seattle.

