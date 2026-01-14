Mike Macdonald reveals status of Seahawks' defensive leader vs. 49ers

From here on out, every game is the biggest game of the year for a Seattle Seahawks team that has a legitimate chance to reach the Super Bowl. But that makes the health of their players that much more important.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was a surprise addition to the Seahawks' first injury report of the week on Tuesday with an Achilles injury. Lawrence has been a critical member of Seattle's league-leading scoring defense, racking up 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble return touchdowns this season.

Lawrence earned the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his 12-year career as a result, and his impact as a leader has amplified his production on the field.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald calmed the nerves of fans wondering about Lawrence's status for Saturday's Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Macdonald said it's an injury Lawrence has been managing for some time, and that he is expected to play this weekend, per Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle.

Mike Macdonald said DeMarcus Lawrence, who showed up in the injury report this week with an Achilles injury, will play this weekend. Says it’s just something they’re managing. pic.twitter.com/HNSR8nHUj7 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 14, 2026

That may explain why Lawrence played just 26 defensive snaps in the Week 18 win over the 49ers, totaling just one tackle. Lawrence's snap counts have varied drastically on a per-opponent basis throughout the season, but he played 52 in the Week 1 matchup against San Francisco.

Lawrence was much more productive in that first matchup, finishing with six tackles and two tackles for loss. The Seahawks lost that game, but it was a strong debut in an eventual Pro Bowl season for the veteran pass-rusher.

In the latest matchup, the Seahawks had three sacks of Brock Purdy and eight total quarterback hits. They need a full-strength pass rush if they hope to keep the 49ers' offense at bay for a second-straight game.

Lawrence is crucial to that effort, and it appears he will be suiting up.

