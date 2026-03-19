Momentum Building For Seahawks To Select RB in First Round of NFL Draft

Running back is possibly the biggest hole on the Seattle Seahawks' roster after phase one of free agency.

Kenneth Walker III, a 2022 second-round pick, left in free agency to join the Kansas City Chiefs after Seahawks general manager John Schneider refused to pay market value.

With Zach Charbonnet also recovering from a torn ACL, Seattle's top 2 rushers are George Holani and Emanuel Wilson, who the team signed away from the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

That makes running back a position that the Seahawks are likely targeting in the 2026 NFL Draft, and early projections from analysts around the team are echoing that.

Notre Dame's Jadarian Price prime prospect for Seahawks

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks hold the No. 32 overall pick in the draft after winning Super Bowl LX. That most likely puts them out of contention to get Notre Dame's top running back, Jeremiyah Love, but they could get another talented prospect who carried the ball for the Fighting Irish.

Five different national and local analysts agree that Price is the pick for Seattle, according to a Seahawks.com mock draft roundup, even if he was second to Love at Notre Dame. Price rushed 113 times for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, but he would have had far more production in a solo backfield.

NBC Sports' Connor Rogers, USA Today's Nate Davis and Ayrton Ostly, and NFL.com's Eric Edholm and Daniel Jeremiah all predicted Price to land with the Seahawks at No. 32.

Rogers' explanation of the pick makes the most sense regarding what Seattle will be looking for in a young running back prospect.

"Price can be a star at the next level, but he worked behind Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love," Rogers wrote. "He's got an NFL body that shakes off tackle attempts, shows off breakaway speed in the zone running game and brings it as a pass protector. I think there is an untapped ceiling for him as a pass catcher at the next level."

Walker was never a good pass protector. Charbonnet was often on the field in pass sets since he was a better blocker and pass-catcher than Walker. Getting a young running back who can do everything, in Charbonnet's absence, would be the perfect replacement.

Price had just 15 total receptions in three seasons with Notre Dame, so that's one somewhat unknown area. Still, if he's willing, it could be an area that the Seahawks could develop.

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