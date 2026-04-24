One Seahawks Veteran on the Chopping Block After Jadarian Price Pick

A wild night full of trades was capped off when the Seattle Seahawks used the 32nd pick in the 2026 NFL draft on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

His addition gives Seattle someone to lean on as Zach Charbonnet rehabs from a torn ACL suffered during their playoff run. He's also used to working in a tandem backfield after playing alongside Jeremiyah Love, who was the third overall pick on Thursday.

While that bodes well for the Seahawks offense, which has typically used multiple backs, Price's addition isn't great news for everyone on the roster.

One veteran on the chopping block following Jadarian Price addition

New Orleans Saints running back Velus Jones Jr. at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Velus Jones Jr. was signed to the Seahawks practice squad in October, after starting the season with the New Orleans Saints. He wasn't utilized much, recording 32 yards on four rushing attempts.

He still had a shot of making the roster due to his versatility. Jones, a converted wide receiver, can be a weapon out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. He's also an experienced return man. Jones has 1,244 yards on kick returns and has 35 yards on five punt returns.

That versatility won't help as much now that Price is on the roster. Not only does Price push Jones down the running back depth chart, but he's a talented returner as well. This past season, Price had 450 yards on 12 kick returns, which is an average of 37.5 yards per return. He also returned two of those kicks for touchdowns.

Seahawks have been linked to Jadarian Price for weeks

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leading up to the NFL draft, Price was a player who was often linked to Seattle. Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich even said he had the potential to be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year should he be the team's selection.

He wasn't alone in his excitement either, with NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah saying he could have an excellent rookie season with the Seahawks.

“I would say Jadarian Price… he’s a good player. If we looked up next year, especially with that team with what they have in place there, and he had a 1,100-1,200 yard rookie season, it wouldn’t shock me. He’s really talented," Jeremiah said while appearing on Brock & Salk.

Seattle allowed Kenneth Walker to leave in free agency after winning the Super Bowl MVP. Adding Price could prove to be an upgrade for them, while also forcing veterans such as Jones to fight hard for a spot on the team.

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