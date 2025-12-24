Narrative surrounding Seahawks' wins this season continues getting debunked

There has been a narrative that the Seattle Seahawks (12-3), for most of the season, haven't defeated a relevant or successful team as the Seahawks continued to win. That narrative stalled until the Week 16 Thursday Night Football 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Not only should it be shut down, but it should be observed to notice the level of hypocrisy of certain fan bases throughout the NFL. The Seahawks are 4-2 against teams that are currently in the playoff format. This is the best record in the league, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 5-3 record and the Chicago Bears’ 3-1 record.

Current playoff teams and their records against other playoff teams:



Broncos 3-2

Pats 2-2

Jags 5-3

Steelers 1-5

Bills 3-2

Chargers 3-1

Texans 3-4



Seahawks 4-2

Bears 3-1

Eagles 2-3

Panthers 2-4

49ers 3-3

Rams 4-4

Packers 2-4



Stop with the "Seahawks haven't beaten anyone"

Seattle’s two losses were to the San Francisco 49ers at home, 17-13, in Week 1 and at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, with a 21-19 score.

The Seahawks lost to the 49ers due to a poor block from right tackle Anthony Lucas as 49ers’ Nick Bosa quickly sacked quarterback Sam Darnold, forced a fumble, and recovered the ball in the red zone. The Seahawks lost to the Rams in a close one due to Darnold’s four interceptions.

The Seahawks defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) in Week 2 on the road, the Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) in Week 6 on the road, the Houston Texans (10-5) in Week 7, and the Rams (11-4) in Week 16. Seattle still faced the Carolina Panthers (8-7) in Week 17 and the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) in Week 18, both on the road.

Concerning the rest of the league, only two NFC teams have winning records (above .500%) against teams that have currently been projected for the playoffs, the Seahawks and the Bears. The Rams and the 49ers are at .500% while the Eagles, the Panthers, and the Packers all possess records below .500%. Fans of the Eagles, 49ers, and the Packers are the fans with the most trolls at times.

This shows that there is more stability with the three NFC West teams and the Bears. They’ve played up to the standards and won games they are supposed to. Meanwhile, there have been signs of inconsistencies from the Eagles as far as play-calling and offensive philosophy, and the Packers with injuries.

The Seahawks and the Bears were two of the most undervalued teams entering the season, and they are currently projected to be the top two seeds in the NFC. Seattle has a chance to win the NFC West Division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with some help from other teams like the 49ers, Bears, and the Rams.

There is an easier way for the Seahawks to achieve both goals at the end of the season. All they have to do is win the final two games on the road against the Panthers and 49ers, and the Seahawks will have the first-round bye and the home-field advantage for the playoffs.

