Narrative surrounding Seahawks' wins this season continues getting debunked

The Seahawks have shown they can win big games more than trolls realize
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after a missed field goal by Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after a missed field goal by Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks

There has been a narrative that the Seattle Seahawks (12-3), for most of the season, haven't defeated a relevant or successful team as the Seahawks continued to win. That narrative stalled until the Week 16 Thursday Night Football 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Not only should it be shut down, but it should be observed to notice the level of hypocrisy of certain fan bases throughout the NFL. The Seahawks are 4-2 against teams that are currently in the playoff format. This is the best record in the league, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 5-3 record and the Chicago Bears’ 3-1 record.

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

