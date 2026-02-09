NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Right Where They Belong After Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks just completed the most-satisfying postseason run in NFL history. First, they demolished their most-bitter rivals by eliminating the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Then, they survived another thriller with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship. Finally, they avenged their Super Bowl 49 loss to the New England Patriots by blowing them out last night.

After that run, nobody in their right mind believes that any other team in the NFL is better than this one - and they may just be getting started. With a ton of salary cap space to work with and a strong young core, the Seahawks might soon find themselves in the dynasty business.

That will take a lot of hard work on the part of John Schneider and the rest of the front office. For now, fans can rest assured that they're rooting for the best team in football.

As is appropriate, the Seahawks are No. 1 in ESPN's power rankings coming out of the Super Bowl.

ESPN ranks Seahawks No. 1

"Two of the Seahawks' best players, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, will be eligible for extensions that could each top $30 million per year in new money. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, another Pro Bowl selection, is scheduled to become a free agent, along with running back Kenneth Walker III and Coby Bryant. If general manager John Schneider is going to keep his Super Bowl team together, he's going to spend a lot of Jody Allen's money."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The good news is that the Seahawks should have more than enough money to keep all of their most important young players and maybe even enough to make a splash addition like Maxx Crosby.

As for the rest of ESPN's rankings, it's more than just a little bit silly to have the Patriots ranked second instead of the Rams, but it's also not surprising. We know the truth here, and the fact is the NFC is much, much tougher than the AFC right now despite that conference's plethora of potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold isn't there yet and he may never be in that conversation, but he doesn't have to be. After a million questions about his ability to protect the ball and win the big game, Darnold answered them all by playing a totally-clean playoff run without a single turnover.

For this team to keep winning Super Bowls, they need to keep their defense together and continue dominating on special teams. All Darnold has to do is not fall out.

