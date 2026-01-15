Is Seahawks-49ers playoff matchup more of a mental battle than physical?

The Wild Card Round started the NFL Playoffs strong with some close finishes. The Seattle Seahawks sat back with their first-round bye and watched the chaos unfold.

Among the big battles to the finish were the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers enduring the challenges on the road versus the No. 3 seed and reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers defeated the Eagles 23-19 to advance to the Divisional Round. It also helped San Fran by having major key personnel for Philadelphia implode and cause chaos.

The Seahawks will now host the 49ers, who are undergoing several challenges. One of the biggest is losing star tight end George Kittle to a season-ending Achilles tear. Another is having to go on a short week after a win on Sunday night on the road in Philadelphia, go home and prepare, and then play Saturday night in Seattle.

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talked about how Saturday’s game versus the Seahawks was going to be a mental battle just as much as it is a physical one. Bourne said on Tuesday that he wants to move on to the NFC Championship to face either the No. 2 seed Chicago Bears or No.5 seed Los Angeles Rams. He says that the short week is how it is, and they must overcome adversity to win.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said adjustments needed to be made while on a short week. He also addressed that the NFL looks into how the short week affects teams' preparation, and it limits their availability. Shanahan also did this when the 49ers and the Seahawks had to prepare for a Saturday night game in Week 18 after playing on Sunday in Week 17.

The 49ers and the Seahawks faced each other in Week 1 and Week 18, splitting the series. Now they will face each other in the Divisional Round. This is the first time in NFL history that teams will face each other in this situation.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If it is a mental battle, then the Seahawks are already well ahead of schedule. Members of the Seahawks staff and players have rarely talked about the short week, if all at all. There have been plenty of conversations about the Seahawks’ drive to dominate and win. There have also been players overlooking their individual rewards for a Super Bowl, like rookie guard Grey Zabel, when receiving All-Pro votes.

Saturday night will not be the same performance as the 13-3 Week 18 Seahawks win in Santa Clara. The Seahawks know the 49ers will be much more devoted to stopping the run game with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The two of them combined for 171 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Defensively, Seattle will likely see more deep passing attempts from quarterback Brock Purdy. He will attempt to play with a vengeance after the Seahawks’ defense gave him one of his worst performances of his career. This Seahawks’ defense plays nasty and looks to physically and mentally demoralize their opponents.

Finally, this game is a chance for quarterback Sam Darnold to shut down the critics. All season long, critics refused to believe in the concept that Darnold is a franchise quarterback. Then the narrative changed to him being a liability, and he still hasn’t won a playoff game despite being in only one last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

If Darnold remains sound mentally and leads the Seahawks to victory, then that’s a huge burden being lifted off his shoulders.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL power rankings: Seahawks still in control going into next round

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Odds revealed for divisional round matchup

Why Seahawks are primed for a better performance vs. 49ers