NFL writer identifies one big weakness for the Seattle Seahawks
We are halfway through the 2025 NFL Season, and there are probably more questions than answers at this point. There have been many great points that make the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) one of the top teams in the league.
The Seahawks might be one of the most complete teams in the league, as they possess a great roster, from great starters across the roster to reliable bench players on both sides of the field. The Seahawks possess the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the league (28.9 points per game) and the fifth-ranked scoring defense (18.8 points allowed per game).
There aren't many areas that should be a cause for concern for the Seahawks, with the exception of some key attributes. Like all other 31 teams this season, the Seahawks do have holes that could limit their potential as their playoff chances increase.
The Athletic’s Mike Jones wrote that several teams are talented enough to compete for a Super Bowl title, but there isn’t a dominant team to feel confident in the path for any team. Among the contenders that still possess flaws are the Seahawks.
Jones is impressed with the consistency and aggressiveness displayed through their eight games of the season. There is also a positive perspective of quarterback Sam Darnold playing at an MVP-level in a new environment for the fourth consecutive season.
At the end of Jones’ analysis of the Seahawks, he says there is one big weakness that could halt the team’s potential. Jones insists the lack of run game is a weakness to an otherwise elite and productive offense. Jones says that the lack of an established run game will, in fact, be a problem later in the season as the passing game is likely suppressed due to the colder weather.
It’s no secret that the Seahawks have yet to utilize their running game to its best potential. Seattle is averaging 103.9 rushing yards per game, which is ranked 22nd in the league. The Seahawks have only rushed for 100 yards in a game in four of the eight games played.
Two of those games came in dominating wins over the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Commanders, where defense and special teams also contributed to the big wins. The other two include the offensive sluggish win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Among the big reasons for the offense not running the ball well is the often misutilization of running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Walker is averaging 13.3 carries per game for an average of 4.5 yards per carry and only three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Charbonnet is averaging 11.4 carries per game while rushing for an average of only 2.9 yards per carry and five touchdowns.
Walker has had some good moments for Seattle this season, but he isn’t able to thrive and start building some momentum. Charbonnet has been good for the past two games for the Seahawks. Still, he isn’t the efficient, explosive runner that Walker is.
The Seahawks can still have their two running back tandem, but they have to be smarter on how to use them.
