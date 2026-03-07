One Free Agent Signing That Makes Too Much Sense for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are just a few days away from the start of the league's legal tampering period for free agency and they could be welcoming new players into the fold very soon.

The Seahawks are bracing for the potential of losing Kenneth Walker III and free agency, which opens up the role of the starting running back in the offense. If Walker goes unsigned, it might make sense for the team to sign Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier.

"Entering his fifth NFL season, Allgeier should land an RB1 job as a free agent after teasing the football world with his talents as’s backup. Allgeier has already shown lead-back ability, putting together a 1,000-yard campaign in his 2022 rookie campaign before settling into his role as an RB2 behind an All-Pro talent," NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks wrote.

"As a rugged rusher who specializes in running through contact in the hole, the 5-10, 225-pounder is built to play in a power scheme that prominently features downhill runs on the call sheet. Based on his prior success when given a heavy workload, Allgeier could re-emerge as a 1,000-yard back with a new team in 2026."

Tyler Allgeier Makes Sense For Seahawks

Allgeier, 25, is originally from Fontana, California, which is in the southern part of the state. Allgeier would be heading to the west coast if he were to sign with the Seahawks, who would benefit from adding a running back of his caliber. While Allgeier has not been a lead back during his career, he certainly has the potential to become one.

Allgeier ran for over a thousand yards in his rookie season with the Falcons, but then the team selected Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. From there, Allgeier played second fiddle to Robinson, but he still managed to get his touches in the offense. Allgeier ran for over 1,800 yards in his final three seasons combined with the Falcons and also had 15 touchdowns on the ground.

If Allgeier were to sign with the Seahawks, he would be expected to share carries with Zach Charbonnet, but the latter is still recovering from a torn ACL. It should keep him out for part of the 2026 campaign. Allgeier is the perfect player that can step into a starting role when needed but also split carries in the backfield.

On top of that, Allgeier will not cost the Seahawks as much as Walker would, so this could be the ultimate bargain for John Schneider and the Seattle front office.

