One part of Seahawks' defense might be better than Legion of Boom days

The Seattle Seahawks' defense ranks as one of the best in the NFL and in franchise history.

The Seahawks have had some incredible defenses over the years, including the Legion of Boom that helped win a Super Bowl just over a decade ago. However, ESPN insider Brady Henderson believes the defensive line could be the best in Seahawks history.

"The Seahawks got big plays out of all three levels of their seventh-ranked defense with five takeaways and the team's first shutout since 2015, but that unit continues to be led by its front," Henderson wrote. "Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was the star Sunday, with a sack, a forced fumble and a pressure that resulted in linebacker Ernest Jones IV's pick-six.

"Defensive tackles Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams also had sacks. With four Sunday, the Seahawks are on pace for well over 50 sacks. Their 2013 and '14 Super Bowl teams recorded 44 and 37 sacks, respectively, in 16-game seasons. And those defenses didn't have a pair of game-wreckers in the interior, such as Williams and Murphy."

Defensive line could be Seahawks' best ever

The Seahawks know their strength lies in the trenches, especially on defense. That is where they have been able to set the tone in many games this season, often coming out on top.

If the Seahawks are going to make any noise in the postseason, the defensive line will have to play at an elite level. Luckily for them, it appears nobody has figured out how to truly contain Williams and Murphy on the inside.

A lot can happen between now and the playoffs, but this is usually the time of year when defenses get even stronger. The Seahawks hope that is the case for their dynamic defensive duo.

If the Seahawks defense can continue to get better, they should be considered as a legitimate threat to reach the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks are back in action in week 14 when they take on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the NFL app.

