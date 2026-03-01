Three Prospects Seahawks Should Consider in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks have three picks to work with over the course of the first two days of the NFL Draft this year.

The team will be picking at the bottom of each of the first three rounds, and they have a chance to fulfill needs across the ball. Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker shared the ideal trio for the Seahawks through the first three rounds.

First Round: Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Admittedly, it’s a bit difficult to project how the Seahawks will look in April given the number of free agents that they have. But with both Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen hitting the market at corner, the team will likely pick a top one high. Terrell (83.5 overall PFF grade) might be well off the board by the 32nd pick, but Seattle would love to grab him if he slips," Locker wrote.

Terrell appears to be one of the best cornerbacks in the draft, and the Seahawks could definitely use someone opposite Devon Witherspoon in the secondary. Tabbing Terrell as Witherspoon's new partner in the secondary could give Seattle one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

It also fills Seattle's biggest need, which would give them some clarity moving forward.

Second Round: Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis

Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Offensively, the reigning Super Bowl champs should also make more investments. Guard is still an inferior spot, and Bisontis (98.4 pass-blocking efficiency score) could start instead of Anthony Bradford," Locker wrote.

The Seahawks drastically improved their offensive line last offseason, but they could certainly continue to grow in this area. Adding Bisontis could give them some injection of youth in the trenches, next to Grey Zabel, who was tremendous in his rookie season.

Third Round: Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Meanwhile, even if Kenneth Walker III is extended, the Seahawks need a running back in the wake of Zach Charbonnet’s torn ACL. Johnson appears scheme-versatile after posting a 76.6 PFF rushing grade or better in both gap and zone looks," Locker wrote.

Charbonnet is entering the final year of his deal and Walker is going into his second contract, so the Seahawks have to start considering the future at the position. Adding a player like Johnson, who ran for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns last season at Nebraska, would give the Seahawks another weapon on offense.

