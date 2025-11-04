Pat McAfee lavishes praises on 'unbelievable' 2025 Seahawks team
Love him or hate him, ESPN football and personality Pat McAfee is one of the smarter analysts when it comes to football. He loves to praise toughness, dominance, and grit, all things that describe the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks were one of the most impressive teams in Week 9 as they went on the road to dominate the Washington Commanders 38-14 on Sunday Night Football. Seattle was dominant on offense, defense, and special teams as many players had their best performance of the season.
The Seahawks not only tie the NFC West Division for first place, but they also tie the NFC all together. Not many experts and national media analysts noticed the Seahawks before the season, but that changed after Sunday Night Football.
On The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, he praised the Seahawks in a big way.
This Seattle Seahawks team is UNBELIEVABLE#PMSLive https://t.co/cWYPDfXfgF pic.twitter.com/NvUBO27JJi— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2025
"Obviously, last night was just a show of the NFC West. This Seahawks team is a problem across the board. Leonard Williams is what 6-9? He's so big, he chased down Jayden Daniels last night. I was like, 'there's no way that's Leonard Williams,' Leonard Williams has been around a long time, and he looks phenomenal......They got talent everywhere, they got dogs everywhere. Them talking Jaxon Smith-Njigba this offseason, saying I want to be the best wide receiver in football, and (Mike) Macdonald said this is how we work, him just buying and doing it.
am Darnold, this guy was obviously led out of the building in Minnesota. I think it's because of J.J. McCarthy's leadership abilities, so Sam Darnold heading to Seattle, what a move for them and their special, always winning on the road. I like the cut of their gib out there, and we all know Seattle, especially if their fans are all in, it feels like they are and should be, it's impossible to play at. This Seahawks team is very special.
The Seahawks are one of the most efficient teams on both offense and defense this season. They are ranked fifth in points per game (28.9) and fifth in points allowed per game (18.8). While they aren't perfect regarding their running game, they find ways to overcome and make big plays.
The same could be said for the injuries they've overcome. The starting secondary has seen some injuries this season, but the rise of rookie Nick Emmanwori as a slot cornerback, cornerback Josh Jobe, and former undrafted safety Ty Okada has been huge for the Seahawks' defense.
There is a lot of grit on this Seahawks team, as McAfee mentioned, from the stars to the backups and special team players, ready to prove themselves. This team will be a scary matchup for any team that faces them.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks rise in NFL power rankings after crushing Commanders
Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders
Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks
ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter