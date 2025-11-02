All Seahawks

ESPN scoop adds another intriguing name to Seahawks chatter before NFL trade deadline

Adam Schefter reports that teams are inquiring about cornerback Riq Woolen as well as outside linebacker Boye Mafe.

Tim Weaver

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
With Tuesday's trade deadline coming up fast, we knew that NFL teams would be calling the Seattle Seahawks about cornerback Riq Woolen. A recent scoop from Brady Henderson at ESPN stated that Seattle has been shopping Woolen for a while now,

So, part of Adam Schefter's Saturday evening scoop did not come as a surprise. He reports that the Seahawks are indeed actively fielding calls about potential trades for Woolen.

However, Schefter's report also dropped some new information: teams are also calling Seattle about outside linebacker Boye Mafe, who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract.

"Teams have inquired to the Seattle Seahawks about the availability of standout linebacker Boye Mafe and former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

"Seattle hasn't wanted to trade Mafe or Woolen, according to sources, but it will be interesting to see how aggressive another team might be ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline."

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Also part of Seattle's stellar 2022 NFL draft class, Woolen is playing out the final year of his rookie contract, as well.

That's just one of several reasons why the Seahawks clearly want to trade Woolen - regardless of what Schefter's report says about them not wanting to trade either one. That claim contradicts common sense as well as the latest scoop from NFL Network, which suggests that a deal is more likely to get done than not.

Woolen had a magnificent rookie season and was in the conversation to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, which wound up going to Jets star Sauce Gardner. Since then the two have taken opposite paths, with Woolen dropping off and Gardner continuing to ascend to an elite level.

There's still a chance that Woolen could join Gardner in that rare group at the top of the game's most-challenging position. However, the Seahawks haven't been able to get it out of him either under Pete Carroll or Mike Macdonald, both of whom have benched Woolen at different times.

As for Mafe, he's had a supremely promising start to his career - including a nine-sack performance in the 2023 season. Mafe's production has also fallen off, though. In seven games this season he has yet to record a single sack and has managed just two quarterback hits.

Long story short, the Seahawks may claim they don't want to trade either one, but if they get a good enough offer over the next couple of days, they'll take it.

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.