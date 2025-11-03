Pair of first-half injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks
As soon as the Seattle Seahawks' defense began getting healthy, they may have been dealt another devastating blow in their Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.
Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe exited the game with a concussion and was ruled out for the game. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV left the game with a potential knee injury and went to the locker room in the second quarter. He was ruled out before the third quarter.
With Devon Witherspoon back in the lineup at cornerback, Jobe remained a starter instead of Riq Woolen. He may now be out at least one more game as he works through concussion protocol, and the Seahawks may not be able to move Woolen at the trade deadline if they previously planned to.
And that doesn't even factor in the impact that Jobe has as arguably the Seahawks' best cover corner so far this season.
Jones' right leg was rolled up on by a Commanders player in the second quarter. Initially, it didn't look good, but ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that Jones was seen jogging to the locker room — a good sign that he may have avoided serious injury.
Jones has been the heart and soul of the Seahawks' defense, fueling a resurgent unit that has the league's best run defense through Week 8. Losing him for multiple games would be a huge loss.
Tyrice Knight is in for Jones, while Woolen has replaced Jobe.
