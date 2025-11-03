Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from wild lopsided win over Washington Commanders
The Seattle Seahawks came into tonight's game against the Washingon Commanders as 2.5 point favorites. Clearly, they were undersold by the oddsmakers just a little bit.
The Seahawks got out to a mssive 28-0 lead thanks to some tough defense but mostly an insane performance by starting quarterback Sam Darnold. While the second half was notably less dominant, Seattle still went on to win by a score of 38-14.
Let's review the studs and duds for the Seahawks from a lopsided Week 9 win.
Stud: QB Sam Darnold
It's impossible to overstate how hot Sam Darnold was to start this game. Blazing like a mid-July sun, by halftime Darnold was 16/16 for 282 yards and four touchdowns, with a perfect passer rating. Darnold came back down to earth in the second half, including an interception in the third quarter that was the first case of the year of Darnold trying to do too much. Still, he finished the game with an exceptional stat line, going 21/24 for 330 yards, four touchdowns, one pick and a 141 passer rating.
Stud: WR Tory Horton Jr.
The guy who benefited most from Darnold was rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr., who scored two touchdowns in the first half, taking over the team lead with five TDs on the season - six if you also count his 95-yard punt return against the Saints. He caught all four of his targets for 48 yards.
Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Not to be overlooked, the league's leading receiver put in another great game of his own. While he didn't find the end zone, JSN was nevertheless impressive. By halftime he had seven catches for 119 yards and ended up with eight catches on nine targets for 129 receiving yards, bringing his season total to 948.
Stud: CB Devon Witherspoon
On defense, the Seahawks got a huge piece back in the lineup with the return of star cornerback Devon Witherspoon - and his impact was profound and immediate. Witherspoon's pressure helped lead to Ty Okada's interception, and he made several thunderous stops without allowing even an inch after the catch. Spoon finished the evening with seven tackles and one quarterback hit.
Dud: Defensive injuries
Almost everything went right for Seattle tonight - with one significant exception. Their defense continues to have poor luck with injuries, this season. This time cornerback Josh Jobe went down in the first half with a concussion and was later rule out. MIddle linebacker Ernest Jones also left the game early with a knee injury and did not return. Both are integral pieces to this defense - but Jones is the one guy they definitely can't afford to lose. More as it comes.
