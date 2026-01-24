Seahawks Urged to Sign Pro Bowl Center in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are going to the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams, but there are people within the scouting department who are looking for ways to improve the team down the line.

With free agency coming up in the next couple of weeks, the Seahawks will be looking for ways to improve their roster from the outside. Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron listed Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum as someone who the Seahawks could sign.

"The Ravens opted against picking up Tyler Linderbaum’s fifth-year option due to exorbitant cost but have expressed interest in extending the Pro Bowl center. Yet, there has been nothing concrete, and the idea of entering the market as the top free agent offensive lineman may prove alluring to Linderbaum. With other teams possessing more cap flexibility, Baltimore may ultimately be priced out," Cameron wrote.

"Seattle, a team with ample cap space, will aim to take more swings at improving the interior of its offensive line this offseason. Given the Seahawks‘ dedication to establishing a presence in the running game, posting the second-highest run play percentage (47.0%) in the NFL – behind only the Ravens – adding a road grading center in Linderbaum is the perfect fit.

"Linderbaum hangs his hat as one of the game’s premier run blockers, with his 89.5 PFF run blocking grade over the last two seasons ranking as the fourth-highest among centers."

AFC center Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have an obvious connection to Ravens free agents because head coach Mike Macdonald was in Baltimore as the defensive coordinator before heading over to Seattle to be the head coach. Adding Linderbaum could bolster the Seahawks offensive line, which has improved, but still could be even better.

Second-year pro Jalen Sundell started 13 games at center for the Seahawks this season, while Olu Oluwatimi started the other four. The unit is strong on the left side with Charles Cross and Grey Zabel, while the right side has also been consistent with Anthony Bradford and Abraham Lucas. Getting an upgrade at the center position could strengthen Seattle's top weakness and it could be what gets the Seahawks over the hump if they aren't already there this year.

In the meantime, the Seahawks are back in action tomorrow and they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM PT inside Newman Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum and center Corey Bullock. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

