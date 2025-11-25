3-time Pro Bowl safety confirms he's returning to Seahawks

With multiple injuries in the safety room, the Seattle Seahawks decided to put together a reunion with one of their former star players.

Veteran safety Quandre Diggs confirmed he is returning to the Seahawks via social media shortly after ESPN's Brady Henderson reported the team was working to sign him to the practice squad. Diggs most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, but requested and was granted his release in early November.

Diggs spent 4.5 seasons with the Seahawks from 2019-23, but was released in the offseason as Seattle transitioned to a new head coaching regime under Mike Macdonald. The team remade its safety group, also releasing Jamal Adams that offseason.

His time in Seattle was the best stretch of his career, making the Pro Bowl three times and totaling 345 tackles, 32 pass deflections and 18 interceptions.

Diggs played in 17 total games (12 starts) with the Titans from 2024-25, recording 72 tackles and one pass deflection. It wasn't a standout stage of Diggs' otherwise outstanding career.

Macdonald hasn't confirmed whether Julian Love will return from injured reserve in Seattle's Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings, and Love's replacement, Ty Okada, exited the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Titans.

Even though it'll just be a practice squad signing, most likely, it gives Diggs — now 32 years old — a chance to retire in Seattle, where he had the best years of his NFL career.

