Why Seahawks Super Bowl Dynasty is Legitimate Possibility

The Seattle Seahawks are riding the wave as Super Bowl champions, and there's reason to believe they will be one of the best teams in the NFL for many years to come.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks listed the Seahawks among seven teams that have wide open Super Bowl windows going into the upcoming season, crediting the defense as the biggest reason why.

"The Super Bowl champions are built to last, with a defensive-minded whiteboard wizard installed as the head coach," Brooks wrote.

"Mike Macdonald's brilliant schemes, combined with Seahawks' superior talent on the defensive front (Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, Demarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu) and in the secondary (Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori and Julian Love), give them a chance to dominate the league over the next few years, whether Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen as free agents."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks Have Decent Shot to Compete For Super Bowl LXI

The Seahawks should ride their defense, with head coach Mike Macdonald leading the way, but their offense also has the ability to help them stick around in the contender conversation despite a change at the offensive coordinator position.

"The impending free agency of running back (and Super Bowl LX MVP) Kenneth Walker III and receiver Rashid Shaheed could force the team to tweak its championship formula, and a new contract will certainly be worth considering for Smith-Njigba, who is eligible for an extension this offseason. Still, the Seahawks are positioned to be a long-term force among contenders," Brooks wrote.

The Seahawks will have to make some difficult free agency decisions, especially on offense, and they simply won't be able to keep everyone. However, general manager John Schneider shines during the draft, and he'll have to pick another strong rookie class in order to keep the Seahawks in their Super Bowl window.

Schneider and the Seahawks are getting ready for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins on Monday, Feb. 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This will give them a chance to meet and interview hundreds of prospects that are draft eligible, which will help them build the future of their team.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

