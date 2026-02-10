Seahawks Looking At Sizable List of Free Agents This Offseason

NFL Free Agency opens up in about a month, giving the Seahawks ample time to try to come to agreements on new contracts with their outgoing players. But history tells us that most of them will likely want to at least test the market, and the team will ultimately have to choose which ones they want to keep around and which ones must be let go. Let’s sort through the list.

Unrestricted Free Agents

These are players that are free and clear to leave as soon as the league year rolls over. Other than a potential compensatory pick in a future draft, the Seahawks get nothing for their departure. Most free agents fall under this category.

Riq Woolen

It was a bit of a weird contract year for the enigmatic cornerback. On the one hand, his coverage numbers were remarkable and he remains one of the top players in the league at breaking up passes. His run defense and tackling also showed signs of improvement, particularly down the stretch. But there was certainly a second shoe that dropped.

He only had one interception all season, when ball skills were something of a calling card for him in prior years. He led the league in taunting penalties, including one that very nearly cost the team the season in the NFC Championship game. And beyond all that, I suspect he’s going to be very expensive due to his immense talent. I suspect he’s out.

Ken Walker III

I could have gone either way on this one as recently as a month ago. I’m very hesitant to give running backs second contracts, and it’s a position where I find all but the cream of the crop to be relatively replaceable. However, recent events have changed my stance. With Zach Charbonnet likely to miss much of the 2026 season, Walker must be retained.

And it won’t be cheap, as Walker is coming off a monster postseason run where he was the best offensive player on the team and the first Super Bowl MVP running back in almost 30 years. But big running back contracts are not cap-busting in this day and age. Even if Walker ends up commanding $15 million a year, which I doubt, it’s far from the end of the world.

Rashid Shaheed

Despite his somewhat-meager production offensively as a Seahawk, I consider him to be an integral part of this team. His presence on the field bends the defense, forcing them to leave safeties back for fear of him making a play over the top. And he’s a remarkable returner on special teams, allowing the team to find unconventional ways to win games.

Shaheed isn’t going to command top dollar, or anything close to it, but his unique abilities as a speedster will make him highly coveted. It’s going to cost something that will feel uncomfortable when you look at his box score numbers, but I’m okay with it, as I also don’t want to lose fourth and fifth round picks for a half-season rental, even if it helped win it all.

Coby Bryant

Had a very strong postseason and seems to be valued by Mike Macdonald, yet he feels vaguely replaceable. My question is how much money will he command, and I feel like the answer has a very wide range of possibilities. There’s an amount I’d be willing to go up to, but my feeling is that he’ll get more and that the team will be able to replace him for much less.

Josh Jobe

Got a lot of criticism during the season for getting picked on, but the numbers pretty strongly indicate he did a pretty great job of holding up despite frequent targets. Another player who may be valued a lot higher than expected by another team, so I can see this one going either way. I’d like him back, but I’m sure he can be replaced if the price is too high.

Boye Mafe

Had ample opportunity to prove himself capable of upper-level production in 2025 and it didn’t happen. Despite playing in all twenty games for the Seahawks, Mafe ended up with two sacks. Still not a bad player, he’s certainly good enough to be in the league, but this one feels relatively indifferent. Even if retained, he can’t be counted on to do much more than just take up snaps.

Josh Jones

Proved himself capable of holding up at left tackle at the end of the season, and is a great backup to have around. If he’s looking for a significant raise from his $4 million in 2025, however, it may not be in the cards, and maybe someone would give him a chance to start.

Dareke Young

I’m a fan, but after four years it just hasn’t happened for him at receiver yet. I still like his contributions as a special teamer, both on kick returns and coverage, and we’ve seen this special teams unit struggle as recently as 2024 when not given the right personnel.

Chazz Surratt

Another top special teamer, I don’t believe Surratt has done anything to warrant much more than the minimum for his experience level, so in the interest of not seeing a relapse on that unit, I think bringing him back is better than finding a slightly-cheaper replacement.

Restricted Free Agents

These players are still partially under the thumb of the team, as they can choose to tender them to preset one-year contracts for 2026 and the player has to either accept the deal or stay at home. Other teams can sign these players after these tenders are offered, but the Seahawks will have the right to match any offer and can also get a draft pick in exchange for the player.

Drake Thomas

Definitely the most crucial and notable player in this bunch, taking over as starter midway through the regular season and proving himself capable of good play. Since the restricted free agent system allows the Seahawks to keep him on a fairly cheap one year deal, there’s no reason to not bring him back until Tyrice Knight proves he’s past his health issues.

Brady Russell

Perhaps the most vital special teamer on the team other than Myers and Dickson, Russell carries some underrated value here. He hasn’t provided much on offense or defense, so I can’t see any reason for a team to offer him a significant deal, or even top a restricted tender.

Chris Stoll

The long-snapper for the last three seasons, there’s not much reason to rock the boat. Even the most expensive long snappers are less than $1.7 million a year. Honestly, it might be better to skip the tender and just give him an extension, unless you’re holding some shaky Super Bowl snaps against him.

Jake Bobo

Was largely invisible as a receiver during the regular season, but then made two big plays in the postseason that might pair with his special teams value to get him back. However, I think a decision has to be made between him and Dareke Young, as you do want to churn the back half of your receiver room at least a little bit.

Brandon Pili

Put together 150 workable snaps during the regular season as a pseudo-nose tackle in the absence of Jonathan Hankins. I’m indifferent here, he’s replaceable but capable.

A.J. Finley

Did not play in 2025 due to injury, so hard to evaluate what he is or how the team feels about him.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

These players are basically completely beholden to the team, as the Seahawks can choose to issue them a one-year tender for the minimum salary based on their NFL experience, which they can not refuse unless they’re willing to sit out. Potentially very valuable to the team.

Ty Okada

With Coby Bryant likely on the way out and Okada having proved he’s capable of starting in this defense, keeping Ty around is crucial. And with the team able to keep him around for such a low price, it’s a no brainer. It might even be smart to skip the tender and extend him.

George Holani

Did some nice work in the postseason after Zach Charbonnet went down, but there doesn’t seem to be a ton of belief that he can be a significant part of the offense. And with the situation with Charbonnet almost certainly carrying over into 2026, the Seahawks need running backs who can contribute. I think we need to do a bit better.

