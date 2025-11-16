Rams slow Seahawks' explosive offense, take slim lead into halftime
Through nine games, the Seattle Seahawks have been the best first-half offense in the NFL. It's been in the second half where Seattle has taken its foot off the gas.
That changed in the first half of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Rams, as the Seahawks put just nine points on the board — all on field goal attempts from kicker Jason Myers. Los Angeles went to halftime leading 14-9.
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold did get one big play to Jaxon Smith-Njigba (five catches for 63 yards in first half) late in the second quarter, but he also threw an interception on Seattle's opening drive that led to the Rams' first touchdown. That put them behind early.
Seattle's defense stepped up in the second quarter, stopping Los Angeles' only drive after three plays. The offense took advantage with a pair of drives spanning 13 or more plays, but those long possessions resulted in just six points.
The biggest benefit of the long drives was keeping the ball out of the hands of Matt Stafford and the Rams.
Stafford was 7 for 13 for 50 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters. Darnold 10 of 16 passes for 92 yards and the interception. Rams running back Kyren Williams totaled six carries for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Seahawks are receiving the second half kickoff with a chance to take the lead.
