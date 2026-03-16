Ranking Seahawks Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst

The Seattle Seahawks are still trying to figure out what their team will look like in the upcoming season.

Free agency has been a mixed bag as the team has brought back some key free agents but also said goodbye to some strong players. Here's a look at

Re-Sign WR Rashid Shaheed

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez breaks up pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks surprised many by signing Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million contract in the legal tampering period of free agency. The move keeps Shaheed with the Seahawks and makes them one of the best receiving corps in the NFL alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

The move also allows the Seahawks to retain one of the best return specialists in the league, ensuring that the Seahawks' special teams will be among the elite units in the NFL.

Re-Sign CB Josh Jobe

The Seahawks knew they needed to bring back at least one of their free agent defensive backs, and they did so by agreeing to terms with Josh Jobe on a three-year, $24 million contract. Jobe worked his way up the depth chart and into the starting lineup in 2025. He was a key part of the team's secondary that was dominant en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Jobe will start opposite Devon Witherspoon next season, and they hope to remain one of the top cornerback duos in the league.

Re-Sign LB Drake Thomas

One of the more underrated moves of the offseason was bringing back linebacker Drake Thomas on a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Thomas recorded 96 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Seahawks this season and was one of the more productive members of the "Dark Side" defense.

Not Re-Signing DB Coby Bryant

The Seahawks weren't going to be able to bring back everybody, but losing defensive back Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears definitely stings.

Bryant signed a three-year, $40 million contract, which wasn't totally out of the question for the Seahawks to sign. It may have come at Shaheed's expense, so the move is defensible, but it still doesn't take away how devastating the subtraction is.

Let RB Kenneth Walker III Go Without Clear Plan

The move that is a bit more of a head scratcher is not letting Kenneth Walker go to the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $45 million deal, but not signing someone who can step in right away as his replacement.

It appears the Seahawks will have an open competition to see who becomes the starter, but the options are not proven. Zach Charbonnet won't be able to start the season on time as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered back in January. George Holani and Kenny McIntosh will also be part of the equation, but neither player screams a ton of confidence as a starter.

The Seahawks did sign Emanuel Wilson from the Green Bay Packers, but he only has two starts in three NFL seasons. There is a chance the team goes in the draft to get its starter, but that also doesn't breed a ton of confidence.

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