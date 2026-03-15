Seahawks GM John Schneider Might Be Making a Free Agency Mistake

The Seattle Seahawks were playing the waiting game when it came to outside free agents. Even after losing running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks’ general manager and the front office didn’t panic to find a replacement for a starting running back. As some of the top running backs started to get signed, options were becoming limited. The Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson on the fourth day of free agency.

Despite Wilson’s lack of experience, the Seahawks feel confident in his abilities as a powerful and enforcer rusher. Schneider feels just as confident in second-year back George Holani, who has only 25 carries for 83 yards in his professional career. Schneider was boasting about what Holani could bring to the Seahawks this upcoming season.

Seahawks Investing Too Much into Holani?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While on Seattle Sports, Schneider was praising Holani as a reliable role player, especially during the postseason run. In the wins in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LX, Holani rushed for 10 yards on carries while also catching four receptions for 34 yards. He might be most praised for his ability to pass-protect against the pressures of the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. Holani appeared in 23 offensive snaps against the Rams and 24 against the Patriots.

He is currently slated to be the second-string back as Zach Charbonnet could be out for a good portion, or maybe all, of the 2026 NFL regular season. The Seahawks love to reward and allow players to increase their roles on the team, but there might be a possibility that the team didn’t attempt to inquire about one of the top rushers in this free agency because they feel positive about Holani.

hat is a risky gamble from Schneider to put their trust in Holani and the possibility of Charbonnet returning. There is no reason, however, to believe the Seahawks went down this route, as they likely are waiting for the free agency market to go down.

Seahawks Not Done at Running Back?

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) carries the ball during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 20-7. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He deserves a chance to shine, but the running back position was likely the most needed position to address if Walker were to leave. The Seahawks are currently set to have Wilson as the starting running back and Holani as the second-string back as the one-two punch running attack. This is an incredibly inexperienced tandem set to be dealt with a heavy task for an offense that helped win a Super Bowl.

Both players are athletic and powerful runners, but they don’t possess great flashes of speed. While this should be concerning for Seahawks fans, it is still the early portion of the offseason. There are still plenty of veteran running backs available to evaluate and pick up once the market price goes down. Players like Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler, Brian Robinson Jr., and Nick Chubb are still available.

There is still the 2026 NFL Draft the Seahawks could utilize to get a young running back of the future. The more the Seahawks sign veterans on key position needs like the secondary, the more likely it feels that the Seahawks will use their No. 32 overall pick or trade back for more picks and still be able to get a running back. Running back prospects like Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price, Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., or Penn State’s Nicolas Singleton could be great options for Seattle.

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