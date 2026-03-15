Seahawks Signing Rashid Shaheed Over Kenneth Walker III Shakes Up Offense

The early stages of the 2026 NFL fiscal year have had their share of fascinating storylines, which is hardly a surprise.

Marc Ross of NFL.com picked out five “intriguing developments” as free agency begins to slow down considerably.

Obviously, anything regarding a reigning NFL title holder is pretty newsworthy. Such is the case with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who had several important decisions to make in terms of keeping veterans whose contracts would expire. Two of those player were a four-year running back and a speedy offensive and special team threat who the team acquired via trade during the season.

Seahawks’ GM John Schneider has had several key decisions to make

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) presents Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Super Bowl champions,” explained Ross, “entered the offseason facing some crucial decisions about which players to retain in free agency. Two of their biggest postseason stars—running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed—were set to become free agents. GM John Schneider said he wanted the Super Bowl MVP back, but Seattle ultimately decided to invest in Shaheed, while Walker hit the market, ultimately signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Walker ran 27 times for 135 yards, plus caught two passes for 26 yards, in Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara. In 2025, he started all 17 games and finished with a career-best 1,309 yards from scrimmage, plus scored five touchdowns. He added 417 scrimmage yards and four TDs during Seattle’s three-game postseason run. Still, Schneider opted to go with the speedy wideout who came up with numerous big plays after arriving from New Orleans.

WR/KR Rashid Shaheed’s explosiveness was hard to ignore

“Shaheed landed a three-year, $51 million contract,” explained Ross, “after joining Seattle via trade midway through the season and showing out during the run to the ‘Hawks’ second Lombardi Trophy. Seattle clearly prioritized Shaheed’s explosive skillset as a receiver and returner, illustrating his value as a playmaker in two phases of the game. I loved the midseason acquisition last year, and I love this move by Schneider and Co.”

Now the Seahawks look to replace the franchise’s eighth-leading ground gainer (3,555 yards), who ranks fifth in team history with 29 rushing touchdowns.

“Of course,” added Ross, “Walker’s exit left a hole in the RB room, where presumptive RB1 Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a January ACL tear. Many of the starting-caliber free agents on the market have already committed elsewhere. Signing former Packer Emanuel Wilson is a step in the right direction. Might Seattle find more difference-making ball-carriers in the draft?”

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