Ranking the Seattle Seahawks' 7 most Pro Bowl-worthy players in 2025

This Seattle Seahawks team is loaded with great-to-elite players that have turned the team into serious NFC West Divisional title contenders. The Seahawks have several players who are going to be considered for the Pro Bowl.

There will be some players who will be noticeable snubs from the finals team this season, but seven players stand out in their availability to jump others in their position groups, and how consistent they’ve been.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Wide Receiver

The most obvious player selection, potentially in the entire league, is third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In 13 games this season, JSN has caught 89 receptions for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns. He is first in the league in receiving yards and second in touchdowns caught.

JSN is easily one of the most electrifying players in the league this season. He has eight games where he has accumulated at least 100 yards and nine games where he caught seven receptions. JSN has transcended his dynamic route-running abilities, his athleticism, and his hands to be one of the best players in the league.

Byron Murphy II - Defensive Tackle

Keeping with young stars selected through the draft, Byron Murphy II has been one of the most disruptive defensive tackles this season. What makes him different from many other defensive tackles is his dominance playing at the one-technique, where he often has two offensive linemen blocking him.

Murphy has accumulated 48 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Pro Football Focus has Murphy at 41 pressures this season , which is eighth-most among defensive linemen. He has already eclipsed last year’s development, but still highly impressive season. He is literally a big reason why it is so hard to run the ball against the Seahawks, especially up the middle.

Leonard Williams - Defensive Tackle/End

Speaking of great defensive linemen, 31-year-old Leonard Williams should be considered. There haven’t been many players in the league who have crashed into the opposing offense’s backfield more than Williams. He still shows he has the motor, the aggressiveness, strength, and explosive speed at the snap of the ball to cause disruptions at the line of scrimmage.

Williams has accumulated 50 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, and a pass breakup. He is high on Pro Football Focus’ rankings with an overall grade of 76.6 (sixth among defensive linemen) and 47 pressures, which is fourth among defensive linemen. Despite a solid and consistent career since entering the league in 2015, Williams has only been selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

Jason Myers - Kicker

The Seahawks’ offense and defense aren't the only consistent areas on the defense. Kicker Jason Myers has been one of the most reliable scorers for Seattle this season. He and Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker have made the most field goals this season with 31. Myers is 31-of-36 in field goals this season, including 7-of-10 from 50 yards or more.

He had one of his field goals blocked in the 31-17 Week 2 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another missed field goal came in the final play of the 21-19 Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks ran out of time and field position to set up a proper potential game-winning field goal instead of a 61-yard attempt.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackles Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ernest Jones IV - Linebacker

There have been some inside linebackers who have accounted for more stops this season, and Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV has been incredibly dynamic. Outside of Murphy and Leonard, there hasn’t been a more impactful run-stopper and defender against the passing game.

In 11 games played this season, Jones has accumulated a team-high 94 total tackles, a team-high 48 solo tackles, three tackles, seven pass breakups, and five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He is an aggressive defense who takes great pursuits to the ballcarrier, plays zone coverage well, and covers his assigned man coverage player.

Coby Bryant - Safety

The Seahawks have seen several defenders go in and out of the injury report. Outside of Williams and Murphy, one defender who has been healthy all season and played at a consistent level is safety Coby Bryant. He has quietly assembled his best season since entering the league.

In all 13 games played, Bryant has accumulated 58 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. During that span, he has allowed 22 completions for 258 yards and one touchdown for an average of 11.7 yards per completion. While he has allowed some plays, most aren’t deep plays that hurt the defense.

Sam Darnold - Quarterback

If there was a second offensive player who should easily be considered for the Pro-Bowl, it's quarterback Sam Darnold. The causal national norm is to dismiss the idea that Darnold has become a good quarterback, but he is one of the most consistent and efficient players at his position.

Darnold has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,162 yards (sixth in the league) for a league-high 8.9 yards per completion, 22 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a QBR of 64.3, and a quarterback rating of 103.8 (fifth-best in the league). While Darnold’s turnovers are high, so are his great qualities.

Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, and Green Bay’s Jordan Love are likely the quarterbacks to be selected for the Pro Bowl, but Darnold should be highly considered.

