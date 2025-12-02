Seahawks should have at least 7 Pro Bowlers, but they won't

The Seattle Seahawks had just three Pro Bowlers in the 2024-25 season, and two of them made it as alternates (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Leonard Williams). Historically, the voting hasn’t been too kind to the Seahawks.

Even in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2013-14, Seattle had just six Pro Bowlers — tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns, who finished 4-12 that season, had as many selections as the Seahawks.

Williams was the biggest snub in 2024, putting together the best season of his career, which included 11 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and a 92-yard pick-six. He still barely snuck in as an alternate.

This season, the Seahawks have a ton of players who are or near the best at their position in the NFC, and in some cases, the league. They are also tied for the best record in the NFC (9-3) and are gunning for their first playoff berth since 2022.

Even if they aren’t all selected, these are the players who shouldn’t be overlooked in Pro Bowl voting.

Offense (2)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12-game stats: 82 catches, 1,336 yards, 7 TD; 6 rushes, 37 yards

Not much needs to be said about Smith-Njigba’s season that hasn’t already been said. He’s just below pace for the single-season receiving record and has been the best pass-catcher in football in 2025. He’s a shoo-in.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

OT Charles Cross

Cross, now in his fourth season since being the No. 9 overall pick in 2022, has been the most consistent offensive lineman on the Seahawks’ improving front, which has given up an NFL-low 15 sacks of Sam Darnold so far this season.

He is tied for the 7th-best pass-block win rate (94%) among offensive tackles this season and is tied for second among players in the NFC, per ESPN analytics. This is his year to get a Pro Bowl on his resume.

Possible sleepers with strong season finishes: QB Sam Darnold

Darnold was in the early season MVP conversation, but his turnovers have knocked him back down a tier late in the season. Among NFC quarterbacks, Darnold is currently fourth in completion percentage (68.2%), passing yards (2,913) and passing touchdowns (19). He will need a strong finish to crack the top 3.

Defense (5)

LB Ernest Jones IV

12-game stats (10 played): 83 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 7 PD, 5 INT, INT TD

Jones is the obvious selection among Seattle’s defense. The Pro Bowl is a statistical contest, but he passes the eye test and backs it up in the box score.

His five interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL and are first among linebackers. His impact through just 10 games this season may be tops in the league at the linebacker position.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) runs back for an interception during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

DT Byron Murphy II

12-game stats: 46 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks, 12 QB hits

Murphy has made a huge jump in his second season after being the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His seven sacks are the second most among all defensive tackles after he had just half a sack as a rookie.

The former first-round pick has done it quietly, but he’s becoming exactly the player head coach Mike Macdonald wanted when they drafted him.

DL Leonard Williams

12-game stats: 47 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks, 18 QB hits

Williams and Murphy’s stats so far this season are eerily similar. They have arguably become the most effective defensive line duo in the NFL this season.

The value of Williams comes from his versatility, and his stellar 2024 season has undoubtedly led to more double teams this season from opposing offensive line units. That opens things up for Seattle’s other pass rushers and keeps things hard on quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Drake Thomas

12-game stats: 63 tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 6 PD, 6 QB hits

This is the one nobody expected at the beginning of the season. But how can Thomas not be in the conversation?

Thomas is fourth in tackles for loss among inside linebackers, and he’s coupled that with respectable sack production. After not beginning the season as a starter, Thomas has become one of the Seahawks’ best run stuffers this season.

EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence

12-game stats (11 played): 31 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 1 FF, 2 FR TD

Lawrence is a fringe selection, but he has contributed in so many different ways this season that it’s hard not to name him one of the most impactful edge rushers in the conference. Uchenna Nwosu has more sacks than him this season (six), but Lawrence’s value is higher.

When it comes to defensive free agent signings, Lawrence is near the top of the list in recent Seahawks history.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the game at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Possible sleepers with strong season finishes: S Coby Bryant, CB Devon Witherspoon, EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

Bryant has been great this season, but he doesn’t stand out in one particular statistical category to push himself firmly into Pro Bowl territory. That could change with another interception or two from his current three.

Witherspoon hasn’t jumped off the stat sheet in either of his first two seasons, but has made the Pro Bowl both years. He may still make it, and should. But this is going off of probability. Witherspoon is still as valuable as anyone on Seattle’s defense.

Nwosu could be a much more likely selection if he keeps piling up sacks. His six this season are the 11th most in the NFC.

