Rashid Shaheed could fit in with the Seahawks, but will it last?
The NFL Trade Deadline will be remembered for years to come on Tuesday. It was one of the biggest deadlines in recent memory, and it could have been bigger, especially for the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks were reportedly aggressive in the trade market to see which teams would be more willing to give up their key players for the right price. While the Seahawks made one trade, it was a splashy one as they acquired a new explosive wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.
The Seahawks had to give up a fourth and fifth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they felt it was worth the risk for another dangerous weapon opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It may feel like a lot to trade for a player who won’t be the top option in an elite passing offense, but it could have been much more.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer shares an insight into what the top experts in the NFL felt about Tuesday’s trade deadline. Breer believed that the Saints wanted a third-round pick in return for Shaheed, but Seahawks general manager John Schneider felt a fair compensation was the fourth and fifth-round picks. Shaheed was reportedly having thoughts about wanting to re-sign with the Saints this upcoming offseason based on the questions about the team’s future at quarterback.
Shaheed is playing on a one-year; $5.2 million deal with most of the deal being paid to the Saints as part of the deal. The Seahawks are taking a risk by trading for a player on an expiring contract, but they feel that a stable team, heavy usage in a top-five offense, familiarity with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and a chance to win a Super Bowl will be a big reason to re-sign with the team.
When healthy, Shaheed is one of the most dynamic and electrifying playmakers in the league. Last season, when Kubiak was running the Saints’ offense, Shaheed caught 20 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns in six healthy games. He also returned six kickoffs for 171 yards and nine punts for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Kubiak understands Shaheed’s speed and usage. As a Seahawk, Shaheed won’t be forced to take the role as the number one option that JSN already possesses. Having a different kind of wide receiver that can get open is going to be a huge addition to Darnold, JSN, and the rest of the Seahawks’ offense.
The trade would be one-sided from a Seahawks' perspective if Shaheed doesn't re-sign with the team. Many signs, however, point to him going to one of the best places possible to thrive this year and more to follow.
