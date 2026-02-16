Sam Darnold Describes Moments After Seahawks' Super Bowl Victory

It's been a little over a week since Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

For Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC, he was viewed highly out of college, but struggled to keep up in the pros after pairing with a New York Jets coaching staff that couldn't figure out how to push the right buttons. Eventually, Darnold got back on his feet, found an opportunity with the Seahawks and the rest is history.

Darnold spoke about what it was like winning the Super Bowl and getting to celebrate with his family.

"It's special," Darnold said via the team's website.

"I shared a great moment with my parents and my fiancé, Katie, after the game, and I think that's what got me a little bit. Me and my dad don't cry very often, and I told my dad and my mom, I'm here because of their belief in me. They believed in me throughout my entire career, and I think that's why I was able to believe in myself almost ad nauseum.

"Some people called me crazy throughout my career for believing in myself so much and having so much confidence, but it was because of my parents, because of the way that they believed in me throughout my entire career, and it allowed me to go out there and play free and have a ton of confidence."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold's Confidence Carries For Seahawks

Darnold had a lot of confidence in the Seahawks when many did not, and that helped rally the team throughout the season. After winning 14 games and the NFC's top overall seed in the regular season, they sent the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots to the offseason disappointed in the postseason.

It took every person in the locker room, coaching staff and front office to get it done, which is why Darnold was confident in the group from the jump.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet, to be honest with you, but it's special," Darnold said via the team's website.

"This group is why it's special. The connection that all of have as players, the love that all of us have for each other, the players, the coaches, really everybody in the building, top down, from Jody all the way down. The love that we share throughout the building is special, and I've never been at a place like it."

Now, the Seahawks have a shot to repeat. With Darnold's confidence in the group, they will surely have a shot to do just that.

