Ten Players to Watch This Offseason As The Seahawks Clear Cap Space

The 2026 Seattle Seahawks are in a very good place with their salary cap. Despite just winning the Super Bowl, they’re sixth in space at over $72 million. Will that be enough for them to have the offseason they need to feel good about their chances to repeat? Hard to know. There’s a world where the team decides they don’t need any more, I suppose.

But I suspect replenishing the team’s roster will require more, so let’s review some options for the team. There are multiple ways to open up cap space, although yesterday saw several veterans get some guarantees in their contracts vested, so the options are reduced. Still, keep an eye on the following players over the next month or two.

Sam Darnold

He’s not going anywhere, and that became even more clear after his 2026 salary partially guaranteed on Friday. However, with two years left on his contract plus an additional two void years tacked on to the end, his salary can still be moved around to open up immediate cap space. By my calculations, $11 million of his base salary can still be converted to bonus.

If that happens, the converted base will spread itself to each of the four years remaining on his contract, which cuts his 2026 cap hit down from $37,900,000 to $29,650,000. That’s a savings of $8,250,000, a third of which is kicked into each of the next three seasons. A reasonable option, especially after Darnold proved himself to the extent he did during the season.

There’s also the possibility of an extension, which has been suggested by some as inevitable. However, it’s not guaranteed that an extension would clear 2026 cap space, and would be a move meant to placate Darnold rather than to open up spending money. I won’t get into that here, but suffice to say that an extension would open some interesting doors.

Uchenna Nwosu

Due $19,988,334 in 2026 and coming off a season where he started strong but faded. Still able to hold up against the run, and not a bad player, but not enough of an actual playmaker to justify that salary in my book. The most likely outcome is a release, which saves $11,480,000. The other option is an extension designed to push the cap hit out in exchange for long-term money.

I just don’t think Nwosu is getting back to his 2022 form. Too many injuries stacked up on top of each other over the last few years. I’d rather spend the savings on another edge player with upside, or a higher floor.

Leonard Williams

Has already said he’s not going anywhere this offseason, so now it’s just a matter of that $29,636,250 cap hit in 2026. He’s also in the final year of his deal, which is not something that makes players happy, so I think an extension is in the cards here. And this is where things get very difficult to project out, since there are so many variables.

Let’s say two years and $52 million gets tagged onto the deal, turning it into a three year, $81 million contract. Push the bigger cap hits out to the future, maybe toss on some more void year money, and it’s relatively trivial to get the 2026 hit down to around $20 million. That saves just under $10 million, potentially very impactful.

Jason Myers

His $7,225,000 hit for 2026 is too much for a kicker, so you either have to release or extend. And I don’t think you’re releasing a kicker who just broke the NFL record for points scored in a season. It’s the final year of his deal as well, so I’m sure he wants long-term security just as much as the team wants to save some money.

Harrison Butker just broke the kicker record last offseason by getting an extension worth $6,400,000 a season, so let’s top that. Three years, $19.5 million, turning his current deal into a four year one in total that allows you to push out the big hits and get 2026 down to around $4,500,000. That’s a savings of $2,725,000. Everyone’s happy.

Ernest Jones IV

Certainly not a release candidate, and part of his salary was guaranteed yesterday anyway. You can still restructure his contract, pushing $6,685,000 of his base to bonus, saving $3,342,500 for 2026. Given that he’s clearly a long-term part of this team, I don’t think it can be a bad idea if you need an extra few million, although it’s not a massive savings.

Julian Love

In the same boat as Ernest, but I’m not quite as convinced that he’s a surefire lock for the roster in 2027. The idea is the same, as he’s got $7,020,000 in convertible bonus that would save $3,510,000 if utilized. This would push his 2027 cap hit up to an uncomfortably high level, but sometimes you have to push the envelope in this league.

Abraham Lucas

Still has a decently-sized base salary for 2026, and with three years left on his deal there’s more room for moving money around. $5,381,000 is convertible by my count, which means you can save $3,587,333 in 2026. Worth considering, as Lucas is clearly a player who will stick around for the foreseeable future and is on an excellent contract.

Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Lawrence, Jarran Reed

Respectively, restructuring can save $5,845,000, $3,425,000, and $2,095,000, but there’s definite risk here. While all three players look like they’re not retiring this offseason, there’s a real possibility that they do so next offseason, and any restructuring just increases the bonuses they’re guaranteed in the event of such a decision. The books get ugly quick.

I’d keep this one held back until the season, and maybe pull it out if I need some extra cap space for a trade near the deadline. But given these players are all in their mid thirties, I want to keep my options open as much as possible and allow for a painless exit in 2027.

