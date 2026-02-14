Sam Darnold's Story is not Closed, but Remains Open for Another Title

There was a lot of doubt about Sam Darnold becoming the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Many thought his past and his inability to win big games would cause him to regress despite a solid season last year with the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, Darnold proves he is a proven franchise quarterback, leader, and now, a Super Bowl champion.

Some media outlets argue that Darnold has nothing left to prove. Super Bowl LX was thought of to be a validation Super Bowl as opposed to a legacy Super Bowl or the beginning of a legacy. They believe Darnold has nothing left to prove after coming back from his reputation as a bust. Of course, as the leader of a Super Bowl-winning team, he has the responsibility of attempting a repeat for a Super Bowl title and creating the first Seahawks dynasty.

Among the few who still doubt is ESPN's Unsportmanlike host Evan Cohen, who has always been critical of Darnold's abilities and role on the team. Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks, and Cohen believed he was a bridge quarterback to help rookie dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe become the eventual starter.

Cohen still diminishes Darnold despite a Super Bowl

Some people, like Cohen, have disliked the Super Bowl LX outcome because it wasn't a legendary quarterback moment from an elite player. Cohen says Darnold got a validation Super Bowl as opposed to a legacy Super Bowl. He proved he is a franchise quarterback and has nothing more to prove.

“I think I don’t like the validation Super Bowl. I like the legacy Super Bowl. I don’t like the Super Bowl, where it's a quarterback that doesn’t have to win again. I like the Super Bowl, where we talk afterwards about the quarterback and how this could open the book and not close the book. The Sam Darnold story, in many ways, his career is not closed. The story is closed relative to the doubt. He’s done it, he’s proven so many people wrong, including myself.”

He went on to say about the expectations of Darnold moving forward after that Super Bowl of how he thinks people perceive him.

“But I don’t know that anyone left this Super Bowl saying, ’ What’s next? If Drake Maye and the Patriots would have won, we would have already been talking about the next Super Bowl for Drake Maye. What turns me off is the validation Super Bowl and not the legacy Super Bowl.”

Darnold has started a legacy journey, whether critics like it or not

It is fair to say that Darnold has officially closed a difficult capture in his career. He proved he was capable of being a leader, a franchise quarterback, and a playmaker in playoff games. Darnold is a Super Bowl champion as a starter over others, who should be like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

What isn’t fair is to think that Darnold is done seeking validation from others. That is not what he wanted. Darnold wanted to win, and that's what he got with his first season in Seattle. He isn’t going to be thinking one Super Bowl is enough, just like any other quarterback.

The ones who think he has nothing left to prove and think he is satisfied with one Super Bowl title, where his defense and running back were the stars, still think he is a bust or a loser. Darnold is literally one of the most winningest quarterbacks in 2024 & 2025 as a starter with an overall record of 31-7 (playoffs included).

This Super Bowl title only opens up a new chapter in Darnold’s career. Not only are Super Bowls possible with more Pro Bowls and a push towards league MVP, if attempted, but the beginning of a Hall of Fame discussion starts. While it is way too early to start the discussion, the wheels are turning and all he does is win.

