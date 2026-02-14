Seahawks 2026 Mock Draft Picks Impact EDGE Despite Medical Red Flags

The Seattle Seahawks will enter 2026 as the defending champions after dominantly winning Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots. Entering just the third season under head coach Mike McCarthy, they have the talent to contend again this coming season, but the Seahawks have some tough decisions to make.

Seattle has multiple contributors set for free agency, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. They have to figure out who they want to keep, while avoiding overpaying, which is what tends to happen when championship players hit the open market.

Outside of their free agents, Seattle has to figure out where they can improve. One area is along the defensive line, which is where Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football focuses in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. McCrystal believes the Seahawks should target help at defensive end, with Miami's Akheem Mesidor being chosen at their pick at No. 32 overall.

Pick No. 32: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Akheem Mesidor drops into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As McCrystal says, many of their key defensive linemen are over 30. They're still producing but adding Mesidor gives them some much-needed youth.

"Seattle’s pass-rush unit was effective this year, but most of the key players are over the age of 30, necessitating a youth movement in the defensive front," McCrystal wrote. "There’s a long list of fringe first-round prospects, including Miami’s Akheem Mesidor, Clemson’s T.J. Parker, and Missouri’s Zion Young."

This is a deep class for pass rushers, and while Mesidor is one of the most talented options, he has red flags. Mesidor has battled foot injuries throughout his career, even suffering torn ligaments in both feet.

Mesidor is also an older prospect. He began his career at West Virginia, playing two seasons for the Mountaineers. He then spent four seasons with the Hurricanes, where he recorded 26 sacks in 42 games. This past season, Mesidor had 12.5 sacks, with 17.5 tackles for loss.

While these concerns might keep him on the board until pick No. 32, Mesidor would be an instant impact player who could bolster an already impressive defensive line.

